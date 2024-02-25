Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Ezra & Nehemiah, Garphill Games

Renegade Game Studios Announces Ezra & Nehemiah

Renegade Game Studios announced their next title, Ezra & Nehemiah, is currently in production, set to be released in May 2024.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios unveils 'Ezra & Nehemiah' by designers Shem Philips and S.J. Macdonald.

Historically rich board game set in ancient Jerusalem, aiming for a May 2024 release.

Gameplay features building projects, teaching Torah, and maintaining the altar's fire.

Offers unique card-driven play, player interaction, and dual-layered boards for organization.

Renegade Game Studios revealed their latest game on the way as they will produce the latest title from Garphill Games called Ezra & Nehemiah. This particular game was created by game designers Shem Philips and S.J. Macdonald, best known for their work on both West Kingdom and South Tigris. This new title was designed to give players an immersive and historically rich experience that will take you through ancient Jerusalem as you build up the city. You can pre-order the game right now for $60 via the company's website, as the game will launch in May 2024.

Ezra & Nehemiah

Ezra and Nehemiah is a thematic strategy game for 1-4 players, set in ancient Jerusalem. Players will be building the temple and city walls, and teaching the Torah to returning exiles. Players may also seek to develop their land, travel to settlements outside the city walls, or stoke the altar's fire to keep it burning day and night. The prophets, Haggai and Zechariah will be doing their part to keep the people focused on what is most important. Over three weeks (rounds), players will be using their hand of cards, workers, and resources to do their part in rebuilding the great city of Jerusalem. After six days of work, there will be a Sabbath day of rest. Food will be needed, and the week's work will be reflected upon. The game will end after the third Sabbath has been completed.

A thematic strategy game designed by Shem Phillips and Sam Macdonald – the design duo behind the highly rated West Kingdom and South Tigris Trilogies,

A unique card-driven action taking system with tough decisions on each turn,

Great positive player interaction woven into every area of the game,

Plenty of variability with how the game is set up, creating a lot of replayability,

Dual-layered player boards to keep everything organized and manageable while playing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!