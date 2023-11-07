Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: resident evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Is Headed To Multiple iOS Devices This December

Apple fans only have to wait a little bit more ot play Resident Evil 4, as Capcom revealed the game will be headed to iOS next month.

Article Summary Resident Evil 4 hits iOS devices, including iPhone 15 Pro/Max, on December 20, 2023.

Gameplay reimagines the classic with new story elements and Ada's Separate Ways DLC.

Enjoy free demo, cross-progression, and controller or touch controls across Apple devices.

Leverages Apple's A17 Pro chip and M-series for MetalFX Upscaling and smooth performance.

Capcom revealed new details about the Apple release for Resident Evil 4, as the game will be coming to multiple iOS devices next month. The game will launch for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later, on December 20, 2023. In case you're not aware of this version of the game, this is a reimagining of the 2005 FPS horror title with Leon S. Kennedy, as you'll be able to experience the story in an entirely new light. Along with it comes the DLC Separate Ways, which will launch alongside the game, as it follows Ada Wong on a secret mission that expands on the main adventure and features new game mechanics. We have more info on this version of the game below.

"Players can try a portion of Leon S. Kennedy's nightmarish journey with a free download to experience the bone-chilling visuals and scary-good performance on Apple devices before accessing the full game with a single purchase. Resident Evil 4 includes support for Universal Purchase and cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, enabling players to enjoy the game at home or on-the-go and continue their save games across devices. The intense survival horror gameplay of Resident Evil 4 can be enjoyed on Apple devices with a variety of compatible controllers. The game also includes keyboard and mouse support for Mac and customizable touch controls for convenient portable play on iPhone and iPad."

"Resident Evil 4 is made possible on Apple devices thanks to Capcom's RE ENGINE and Apple silicon, including the A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro models, and Macs with M-series chips, such as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips and supercharged iMac with M3. Resident Evil 4 supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay across iPhone, iPad, and Mac."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!