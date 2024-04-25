Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Identity V, Little Nightmares

Identity V Launches New Little Nightmares Crossover Event

Identity V has a brand new crossover event that launched today, as the characters from Little Nightmares have crept into the game.

Article Summary NetEase and Bandai Namco launch Identity V x Little Nightmares event.

Crossover features Little Nightmares' Six and Mono in Oletus Manor.

Players can earn Little Nightmares themed cosmetics until May 23.

Iconic horror blends with Identity V's survival gameplay.

NetEase Games has partnered with Bandai Namco for a brand new crossover in Identity V as Little Nightmares invades the game for a few weeks. Running from April 25 until May 23, you'll see Six and Mono appear in the game, as you'll all take on the role of survivors trying to escape a hunter. And, of course, there will be little rewards and whatnot that come with this time period. We have the details for you below as the content is now live in the game.

The Little Nightmares franchise is set in a dark, twisted world where players use stealth and wits to guide innocent children in a grotesque world filled with dangerous inhabitants. In Little Nightmares, a girl named Six must escape from a place called the Maw. In Little Nightmares II, Mono arrives in Pale City accompanied by Six as they have to escape while finding a world twisted by an evil transmission. Now, Six and Mono will face a new challenge: they must escape from the Oletus Manor as part of the new Identity V x Little Nightmares crossover event. In Identity V, four players take on the role of Survivors who must hide from the fifth player, the Hunter, who seeks to eliminate them in the Manor's halls.

This event will involve helping Six and Mono escape from the dark inhabitants of Oletus Manor as players adorn themselves in their iconic gear. During the Identity V x Little Nightmares event, players will be able to unlock cosmetics based on Six and Mono. These rewards include the Little Nightmares series Portrait – Six and Portrait – Mono, as well as the A-Tier Axe Boy – Mono and A-Tier "Little Girl" – costumes, and the A-Tier "Little Girl" – TV Remote accessory. The iconic horror world of Little Nightmares is an ideal fit for the shadowy hunts that occur in Identity V, and the game's two protagonists will seem at home in the Oletus Manor!

