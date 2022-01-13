All Of The Charizards In Pokémon TCG's New Japanese Set Star Birth

It is a truth universally acknowledged that when a Pokémon TCG set includes Charizard cards, the market goes wild. It seems like that will be the situation with Japan's Star Birth releasing this weekend as well as the English-language version of the set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, coming in February. Now that every Secret Rare from Star Birth has been revealed, we can indeed confirm a whopping five Charizards coming in this set. Let's take a look at them.

Charizard V: This one will be a standard Pokémon-V, though the clean artwork and unique pose makes this one quite cool.

Charizard VSTAR: VSTARs are essentially the VMAX replacement. VMAXes are finished in the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG but the English-language Brilliant Stars still has some to roll out, so we'll see our set include both styles of cards. This kind of card will match the VMAX rarity, essentially being rarer than a V and less rare than a Full Art. Even as a VSTAR, this is likely to be a chase card.

Charizard V Full Art: This one is just okay to me. Though I love Full Arts, the basic pose and odd choice of background color fails to make this one pop as much as the others. This will be a Secret Rare in the Japanese Star Birth but will be in the main numbered set of the English-language Pokémon TCG.

Charizard V Alternate Art (or "Special Art"): Annnnnd here we have what is blatantly the chase card of the set. Charizard takes on Venusaur in what will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after cards potentially of the entire Sword & Shield era. This too will be a Secret Rare in the Japanese Star Birth but will be in the main numbered set of the English-language Pokémon TCG.

Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare: This will also be a major chase. The rumors were wrong! Rainbow Rares continue and they will include both VSTARs and Trainers. This stunning Rainbow Rare uses the artwork of the VSTAR to terrific effect. This will be a Secret Rare in both the Japanese Star Birth and the English-language Pokémon TCG.