Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: nickelodeon, Scopely, Stumble Guys, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrives In Stumble Guys

The heroes in a half shell invade another video game as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Bebop and Rocksteady, arrive in Stumble Guys.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Stumble Guys with new skins and level.

New "Turtle Tumble" map features a TMNT-themed sewer race course.

Collect exclusive TMNT cosmetics, emotes, and victory dances in-game.

Enjoy daily missions, limited-time events, and special tournaments.

Scopely has added another IP as limited content to Stumble Guys today, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been added to the roster. Working with Viacom and Nickelodeon, all four of the turtles (Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo), along with Master Splinter, as well as enemies Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady, have been added to the mix as characters you can choose to make your way through the obstacle courses. What's more, you'll have a brand new ooze-filled course to try out as you navigate the sewers of New York City. As you might suspect, there are a number of new additions as well as there are cosmetics you can collect for a limited time, as well as new special offers and tournaments to take part in, as well as daily reards for showing up and missions that change every day. We have the details for you below as the content is officially live in the game.

Stumble Guys x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Designed after the iconic themes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, the newest "Turtle Tumble" racing map will allow players to surf and slide through the sewers. Players can boost their skills with new power-up mechanics, featuring IP-integrated elements like surfing over and eating pizza slices to get a boost and navigating the Foot Clan Ninjas as obstacles along the sewer. The collection of cosmetics will get players stoked to showcase the new skins and emotes as they conquer this radical level. "Stumble Guys" players and fans of this classic franchise will enjoy new in-game content, including:

One new racing level designed after iconic TMNT themes – surf through the sewers!​

New Cosmetics: Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances!​

Limited-Time Collection event, Special Offers, and Tournaments​

Daily Mission milestones and player rewards across events

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!