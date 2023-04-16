Barstool Sports Crew Available To Play In PGA Tour 2K23 Are you a fan of Barstool Sports? Good news! You can now take them for a walk on the green as playable characters in PGA Tour 2K23.

Are you a fan of the cast and crew of Barstool Sports? Well you're in luck because you can experience them as playable characters in PGA Tour 2K23. The update comes as part of Season 3 content, as hosts Frankie, Riggs, and Trent are all playable right now. What's more, The "Barstool Break 90 Ladder Challenge – Part 2" has returned, where players are challenged to break 90 as many times as possible over the course of one week. Because what fun would it be just to do well? We got more details of the season below as the challenge runs through the end of today.

Defeating your PGA TOUR rivals in MyCAREER is always rewarding, but challenging other players around the world and proving you're the best offers a different level of satisfaction. This Season, we're hosting a handful of events for you to showcase your skills, including the Official 2K Mastercard Golf Contest, Barstool Breaking 90 Challenge Part 2, and the Matt Fitzpatrick Hat Trick Challenge. Starting March 31 and running through until April 29th, 2023, you're invited to compete at Mastercard Mountain Valley Country Club, in the Official 2K Mastercard Golf Contest, where one winner will receive a real-life Mastercard Priceless Experience, for finishing their round with the lowest score.

Make Season 3 your Season. Get out on the greens, put some practice rounds in, and up your game by taking on the Barstool Break 90 challenge Part 2. Barstool Golf personality Trent Ryan made it a goal to Break 90 on the golf course in the summer of 2022, and even after many close attempts he's still searching for that coveted sub-90 round. If you're able to complete the challenge, you'll be rewarded with Barstool apparel items! PGA TOUR winner Matt Fitzpatrick recently joined PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character, and with his arrival comes a new online event. Take control of the British-born golfer and see if you can win three rounds online as one of the PGA TOUR's biggest rising stars.