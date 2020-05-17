Nintendo Has Released Several Wallpapers For Your Zoom Meetings

Tired of the same 'ol Zoom meeting backgrounds for the past few weeks? Nintendo has created some solutions for you. One of the more popular things people have been doing on Zoom is using the wallpaper feature for the backgrounds where you can turn your boring home into the bridge of the Enterprise from Star Trek, or on a boat in the ocean, or (if you so desire) the office from The Office as if you're having a meeting with Michael Scott. There's a wide variety of options you can choose from depending on how ordinary or how geeky you want to be. But Nintendo has decided to spice it up a little for those looking to put some gaming flavor behind them

The company has created a new page where they've loaded dozens of wallpapers up from popular titles in their catalog. Now if you so desire, you can sit on the bridge on the bridge of a battleship from Star Fox, or broadcast live from a garage in Mario Kart. Or even be a DJ from Splatoon. Among the other games you can choose from are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ARMS, Fire Emblem: Three Heroes, Kirby Star Allies, Luigi's Mansion 3, Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu, Pokémon Sword & Shield, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The weirdest of the bunch, depending on what memes you enjoy on social media, is the Animal Crossing ones where you can choose to be Isabelle if you want. I mean, if making morning announcements is your thing, that's your thing. But it is a weirdly specific choice.