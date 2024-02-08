Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Game, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Releases Version 1.3 Phase Two Today

Bluepoch Games has released a ton of new content today for Reverse: 1999, as the latest phase for Version 1.3 is out on mobile and PC.

New character Shamane joins with a rate-up banner and story event.

Exclusive events offer rewards like Clear Drops and growth materials.

Collect FAME Cards and claim new garments in UTTU Flash Gathering.

Bluepoch Games has released the latest content update for Reverse: 1999 today, as the second phase of Version 1.3 is officially live. Being called Journey To Mor Pankh, the new content will add a new character, a new story event, and a slew of other events to follow it. This is basically an event festival for the next few weeks as they have five of them going on at different points in time. You can read more about it below.

Reverse: 1999 – Version 1.3: Phase 2

"Shamane" Rate up Banner: Players can summon Shamane in the new banner"Another Spring Thaw," and the 5-star characters that will be featured in his limited with a boosted drop rate are Balloon Party and Satsuki.

Players can summon Shamane in the new banner"Another Spring Thaw," and the 5-star characters that will be featured in his limited with a boosted drop rate are Balloon Party and Satsuki. "Shamane" Character Story Event : The "Bells Echoing in the Valley" story event reveals Shamane's difficult journey, a story of the past about farewells, cycles, and renewal. Players who complete this story event will obtain Clear Drops, growth materials, and other rewards for their efforts.

: The "Bells Echoing in the Valley" story event reveals Shamane's difficult journey, a story of the past about farewells, cycles, and renewal. Players who complete this story event will obtain Clear Drops, growth materials, and other rewards for their efforts. Shamane's Left Arm Event : This original limited-time event is also available now until February 22! Former hermit Shamane has a pretty nifty prosthetic left arm. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn't function as intended. Ignite the pine branches, play the divine drum, and listen to the language of beasts. Shamane's left arm will be as firm as a tree and agile as an ape in no time. Players who complete this event will receive Clear Drops and plenty of growth materials. *"Shamane's Left Arm" is only available to players who have completed the game's main campaign.

: This original limited-time event is also available now until February 22! Former hermit Shamane has a pretty nifty prosthetic left arm. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn't function as intended. Ignite the pine branches, play the divine drum, and listen to the language of beasts. Shamane's left arm will be as firm as a tree and agile as an ape in no time. Players who complete this event will receive Clear Drops and plenty of growth materials. *"Shamane's Left Arm" is only available to players who have completed the game's main campaign. Two Sign-in Events : In the first event, "During Dīpa Festival II," players that sign in for seven days in total can claim up to seven Unilogs, and in the "Spring Greetings" event (only running February 9-16) players that log in daily can claim up to 500 Clear Drops. (Both sign-in events are only available to players who have completed the game's main story.)

: In the first event, "During Dīpa Festival II," players that sign in for seven days in total can claim up to seven Unilogs, and in the "Spring Greetings" event (only running February 9-16) players that log in daily can claim up to 500 Clear Drops. (Both sign-in events are only available to players who have completed the game's main story.) New UTTU Flash Gathering "The First Epic" : Players that collect FAME Cards in the reading spectacle can claim Leilani's new garment for free.

: Players that collect FAME Cards in the reading spectacle can claim Leilani's new garment for free. Mysterious Waves Event: A momentary disturbance in the ionosphere brought about a fortunate encounter with mysterious waves. A greeting that spans across time and clouds reaches out towards you and a friend destined to be known sends their regards. Running from February 22 – 29, players who complete this event can claim Picrasma candy and growth material.

