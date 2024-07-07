Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Antro, Gatera Studio, Selecta Play

Rhythm-Action Puzzle Platformer Antro Announced For 2025

Check out the announcement trailer for the new rhythm-action puzzle platformer called Antro, as the game aims for release next year.

Article Summary Indie developer Gatera Studio unveils Antro, set for a 2025 release.

Rhythm-action puzzles meet platforming in a futuristic, beat-driven world.

Explore the underground city of Antro, rebelling against the totalitarian regime.

Experience hip hop and electronic beats in sync with dynamic gameplay.

Indie game developer Gatera Studio and publisher Selecta Play recently announced their new rhythm-action puzzle platformer known as Antro. Taking a few cues from other platforms of this same genre, you'll continually head to the right as you navigate this futuristic world, all of which has been set to a specific beat in every area you go to. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond the idea it will be out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer!

Antro

After The Collapse, only 1% of humankind survived and was forced to take refuge underground. Under the old city of Barcelona stands Antro, a dirty and dark hole divided into geographical strata. The inhabitants of the lowest levels fight for survival by working forced labor, while the ones in the higher levels rule over the new underground world. Antro's government has become a totalitarian system, handing power over to a corporation based on technological overproduction and the automation of sectors known as La Cúpula. Freedom of speech has been censored, art and music are forbidden, and a rebellion seems to be coming to life inside the den in which they're living.

Journey through the most remote places in the underground metropolis of Antro, and join the protagonist, Nittch, as you embark on a mission to deliver a package to a mysterious, unknown recipient. While you're at it, how about overthrowing the totalitarian government of La Cúpula? Play with urban music in a thrilling adventure full of action, puzzles, and 2.5D platforming. Explore Antro to the rhythm of hip hop, drill, R&B, and electronic music, and move around the city, overcoming obstacles in your way, be it by resolving puzzles or traversing the environment using parkour. But be prepared to run at full speed, as the pursuits in Antro are plentiful, and both you and the scenario will move in synchrony with the music. But remember: the enemy is always lurking.

