Riftbound Reveals New Roadmap & Plans For 2026
We have a better idea of what to expect for Riftbound over the rest of 2026 as the team revaled an extensive roadmap this month
- Riftbound unveils a detailed 2026 roadmap, outlining new set releases and tournament dates worldwide.
- Fans can look forward to five set launches, starting with Spiritforged and ending with Radiance in October.
- Major global events and Regional Qualifiers are scheduled throughout key cities in North America, Europe, and Asia.
- Exclusive previews, merchandise drops, and convention appearances are planned to engage the Riftbound community.
Riot Games and UVS Games revealed the 2026 roadmap for all things Riftbound, as we have a better idea of what's coming for releases and tournaments. The team posted a State of the Game post on their website, as well as an extensive look at how the year will shape up, as its clear they;'re gearing up to make this a competitive year with all sorts of releases coming. We have the calendar below for you to check out.
Riftbound – 2026 Roadmap
February
- 6-12th – Spiritforged Pre-Rift – Coming up this weekend! Have you preregistered with your LGS?
- 13th – Spiritforged's English Release – Finally the second Riftbound set arrives for its rabid fans globally.
- 17th – Lunar Revel Kit Preorder drawing opens – As with the Spiritforged preorder going on at the time of publication, this is when fans can expect us to open the drawing registration for this Chinese promo!
- 20-22nd – RQ Bologna – Riftbound's second RQ and first in Europe takes the stage! Be sure to follow @RiftboundOP for updates from the show!
- 27-29th – RQ Las Vegas – Viva Rift-Vegas!
March
- 2nd – Summoner Skirmish March window begins – The earliest your LGS can run the first Summoner Skirmish events after Spiritforged launch
- 16th – Unleashed Previews begin – Riftbound's 3rd set will be revealed starting March 16th.
- 26-30th – PAX East – Riftbound is going to have events and some more things happening here. Stay tuned for more information.
- 28-30th – Dreamhack Birmingham (Birmingham, UK) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!
- 30th – Summoner Skirmish April window begins – The earliest your LGS can run the second post-Spiritforged Summoner Skirmish event.
- Late March – China's Spiritforged Major Tournament – The first China Major tournament of the year will take place in southern China.
April
- 3rd – China begins Unleashed Pre-Rift events
- 8th – Unleashed Riot merch preorder drawing opens – You'll have 48 hours to sign up to be entered into the drawings for Unleashed product from the Riot Merch store.
- 10th – Unleashed releases in China – For the final time, China will play Unleashed before the rest of the world.
- 17-19th – RQ Lille – Near the border of France and Belgium, Riftbound players will descend on France this weekend.
- 24-26th – RQ Atlanta – One of the biggest cities in America's Southeast, and home to one of the busiest airports in the country.
- 24-26th – LVL Up Expo 2026 (Las Vegas, NV, USA) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!
May
- 1-7th – Unleashed Pre-Rift – Mark these days as the ones you'll be heading to local game stores!
- 8th – Unleashed Releases – Set 3 has entered the game.
- 15-17th – RQ Sydney – Our first APAC region Regional Qualifier takes place! Note, these dates are local time, and for many of you Australia is a fair bit ahead on the clock.
- Mid-May – China's Unleashed Minor Tournaments begin – China's Set 3 Minor tournaments start to take places across four cities in China over the coming weeks.
- 21-24th – MomoCon 2026 (Atlanta, GA, USA) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!
- 25th – Summoner Skirmish June window begins – This is the earliest stores can run the first Summoner Skirmish event after Unleash's release.
- 29-Jul. 1st – RQ Vancouver – Canada has its first Regional Qualifier!
June
- 12-14th – RQ Utrecht – Riftbound enters the lands of stroopwafel and bicycles! Come, join us!
- 19-21st – RQ Hartford – Hartford is one of the oldest US cities, having been settled in 1635. But we encourage players to bring their newest brews, not their oldest.
- 22nd – Vendetta Previews Kick off – Begin getting a peek at Riftbound's Set 4!
- 22nd – Summoner Skirmish July window begins – The earliest players might participate in the Summoner Skirmish for July.
- 26th – League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational – Taking place in Daejeon, South Korea. Riftbound will have a presence here.
July
- Mid-July – China's Unleashed Major Tournament – The Major for Set 3 will take place in northern China.
- 24-30th – Vendetta Pre-Rift – The global Pre-Rift weekend for Riftbound's 4th set!
- 30-Aug. 2nd – Gen Con Indy – Come play Riftbound and plan to attend the Riftbound panel!
- 31st – Vendetta Release – Both English and Chinese versions of Vendetta release together!
August
- TBD – Exact date is still to be determined, but fans can expect our second State of the Game to happen in August.
- 21-23rd – RQ Barcelona – Riftbound shall see the top players of Riftbound descend on the beautiful city of Barcelona.
September
- 4-6th – RQ Singapore – As noted for Sydney, if you're not attending, bear in mind the timezone difference when it comes to coverage from this event.
- 21st – Radiance Previews Begin – Time to begin seeing what players will find inside Set 5!
- 25-27th – RQ Los Angeles – The final Regional Qualifier of 2026, we had to bring it to Riot's hometown.
October
- 16-22nd – Radiance Pre-Rift – The final Pre-Rift of 2026, with Riftbound's 5th set.
- 23rd – Radiance releases – Did you see the sneak peek that Dave & Chengran shared in the State of the Game? You should go check it out.
November
- 27-29th – Dreamhack Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!
December
- 4-6th – PAX Unplugged – Fans will be able to play in Riftbound events as well as catch a panel at the convention!
