Riftbound Reveals New Roadmap & Plans For 2026

We have a better idea of what to expect for Riftbound over the rest of 2026 as the team revaled an extensive roadmap this month

Article Summary Riftbound unveils a detailed 2026 roadmap, outlining new set releases and tournament dates worldwide.

Fans can look forward to five set launches, starting with Spiritforged and ending with Radiance in October.

Major global events and Regional Qualifiers are scheduled throughout key cities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Exclusive previews, merchandise drops, and convention appearances are planned to engage the Riftbound community.

Riot Games and UVS Games revealed the 2026 roadmap for all things Riftbound, as we have a better idea of what's coming for releases and tournaments. The team posted a State of the Game post on their website, as well as an extensive look at how the year will shape up, as its clear they;'re gearing up to make this a competitive year with all sorts of releases coming. We have the calendar below for you to check out.

Riftbound – 2026 Roadmap

February

6-12th – Spiritforged Pre-Rift – Coming up this weekend! Have you preregistered with your LGS?

– Coming up this weekend! Have you preregistered with your LGS? 13th – Spiritforged's English Release – Finally the second Riftbound set arrives for its rabid fans globally.

– Finally the second Riftbound set arrives for its rabid fans globally. 17th – Lunar Revel Kit Preorder drawing opens – As with the Spiritforged preorder going on at the time of publication, this is when fans can expect us to open the drawing registration for this Chinese promo!

– As with the Spiritforged preorder going on at the time of publication, this is when fans can expect us to open the drawing registration for this Chinese promo! 20-22nd – RQ Bologna – Riftbound's second RQ and first in Europe takes the stage! Be sure to follow @RiftboundOP for updates from the show!

– Riftbound's second RQ and first in Europe takes the stage! Be sure to follow @RiftboundOP for updates from the show! 27-29th – RQ Las Vegas – Viva Rift-Vegas!

March

2nd – Summoner Skirmish March window begins – The earliest your LGS can run the first Summoner Skirmish events after Spiritforged launch

– The earliest your LGS can run the first Summoner Skirmish events after Spiritforged launch 16th – Unleashed Previews begin – Riftbound's 3rd set will be revealed starting March 16th.

– Riftbound's 3rd set will be revealed starting March 16th. 26-30th – PAX East – Riftbound is going to have events and some more things happening here. Stay tuned for more information.

– Riftbound is going to have events and some more things happening here. Stay tuned for more information. 28-30th – Dreamhack Birmingham (Birmingham, UK) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!

(Birmingham, UK) – Come play Riftbound at this convention! 30th – Summoner Skirmish April window begins – The earliest your LGS can run the second post-Spiritforged Summoner Skirmish event.

– The earliest your LGS can run the second post-Spiritforged Summoner Skirmish event. Late March – China's Spiritforged Major Tournament – The first China Major tournament of the year will take place in southern China.

April

3rd – China begins Unleashed Pre-Rift events

8th – Unleashed Riot merch preorder drawing opens – You'll have 48 hours to sign up to be entered into the drawings for Unleashed product from the Riot Merch store.

– You'll have 48 hours to sign up to be entered into the drawings for Unleashed product from the Riot Merch store. 10th – Unleashed releases in China – For the final time, China will play Unleashed before the rest of the world.

– For the final time, China will play Unleashed before the rest of the world. 17-19th – RQ Lille – Near the border of France and Belgium, Riftbound players will descend on France this weekend.

– Near the border of France and Belgium, Riftbound players will descend on France this weekend. 24-26th – RQ Atlanta – One of the biggest cities in America's Southeast, and home to one of the busiest airports in the country.

– One of the biggest cities in America's Southeast, and home to one of the busiest airports in the country. 24-26th – LVL Up Expo 2026 (Las Vegas, NV, USA) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!

May

1-7th – Unleashed Pre-Rift – Mark these days as the ones you'll be heading to local game stores!

– Mark these days as the ones you'll be heading to local game stores! 8th – Unleashed Releases – Set 3 has entered the game.

– Set 3 has entered the game. 15-17th – RQ Sydney – Our first APAC region Regional Qualifier takes place! Note, these dates are local time, and for many of you Australia is a fair bit ahead on the clock.

– Our first APAC region Regional Qualifier takes place! Note, these dates are local time, and for many of you Australia is a fair bit ahead on the clock. Mid-May – China's Unleashed Minor Tournaments begin – China's Set 3 Minor tournaments start to take places across four cities in China over the coming weeks.

– China's Set 3 Minor tournaments start to take places across four cities in China over the coming weeks. 21-24th – MomoCon 2026 (Atlanta, GA, USA) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!

(Atlanta, GA, USA) – Come play Riftbound at this convention! 25th – Summoner Skirmish June window begins – This is the earliest stores can run the first Summoner Skirmish event after Unleash's release.

– This is the earliest stores can run the first Summoner Skirmish event after Unleash's release. 29-Jul. 1st – RQ Vancouver – Canada has its first Regional Qualifier!

June

12-14th – RQ Utrecht – Riftbound enters the lands of stroopwafel and bicycles! Come, join us!

– Riftbound enters the lands of stroopwafel and bicycles! Come, join us! 19-21st – RQ Hartford – Hartford is one of the oldest US cities, having been settled in 1635. But we encourage players to bring their newest brews, not their oldest.

– Hartford is one of the oldest US cities, having been settled in 1635. But we encourage players to bring their newest brews, not their oldest. 22nd – Vendetta Previews Kick off – Begin getting a peek at Riftbound's Set 4!

– Begin getting a peek at Riftbound's Set 4! 22nd – Summoner Skirmish July window begins – The earliest players might participate in the Summoner Skirmish for July.

– The earliest players might participate in the Summoner Skirmish for July. 26th – League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational – Taking place in Daejeon, South Korea. Riftbound will have a presence here.

July

Mid-July – China's Unleashed Major Tournament – The Major for Set 3 will take place in northern China.

– The Major for Set 3 will take place in northern China. 24-30th – Vendetta Pre-Rift – The global Pre-Rift weekend for Riftbound's 4th set!

– The global Pre-Rift weekend for Riftbound's 4th set! 30-Aug. 2nd – Gen Con Indy – Come play Riftbound and plan to attend the Riftbound panel!

– Come play Riftbound and plan to attend the Riftbound panel! 31st – Vendetta Release – Both English and Chinese versions of Vendetta release together!

August

TBD – Exact date is still to be determined, but fans can expect our second State of the Game to happen in August.

– Exact date is still to be determined, but fans can expect our second State of the Game to happen in August. 21-23rd – RQ Barcelona – Riftbound shall see the top players of Riftbound descend on the beautiful city of Barcelona.

September

4-6th – RQ Singapore – As noted for Sydney, if you're not attending, bear in mind the timezone difference when it comes to coverage from this event.

– As noted for Sydney, if you're not attending, bear in mind the timezone difference when it comes to coverage from this event. 21st – Radiance Previews Begin – Time to begin seeing what players will find inside Set 5!

– Time to begin seeing what players will find inside Set 5! 25-27th – RQ Los Angeles – The final Regional Qualifier of 2026, we had to bring it to Riot's hometown.

October

16-22nd – Radiance Pre-Rift – The final Pre-Rift of 2026, with Riftbound's 5th set.

– The final Pre-Rift of 2026, with Riftbound's 5th set. 23rd – Radiance releases – Did you see the sneak peek that Dave & Chengran shared in the State of the Game? You should go check it out.

November

27-29th – Dreamhack Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden) – Come play Riftbound at this convention!

December

4-6th – PAX Unplugged – Fans will be able to play in Riftbound events as well as catch a panel at the convention!

