Ripout Has Released The Monstrous Update Today

3D Realms and Pet Project Games gave Ripout a brand new update, providing it with some new content and additions to play.

Article Summary Ripout's 'The Monstrous Update' is now ready to terrify PC players.

Face the new Bulwark enemy and complete the Recycle Bin mission type.

Arm yourself with the new sidearm Buckshot for intense close-range combat.

Enhancement to audio, weapon-fire animations, and other game optimizations.

3D Realms and Pet Project Games dropped a brand new update for Ripout today, as players can now download The Monstrous Update on PC right now. This update has new features and content that will keep you on your toes, including an all-new dangerous creature that you'll need to take out, as well as a powerful new sidearm to add to the arsenal and a new mission type. We have the details for you here as you can update the game today.

The Monstrous Update

The Monstrous Update introduces the Bulwark, a new monstrosity which provides cover for enemies and advances on you with a shield – wait until he takes out his minigun before taking him down! The update also features a new mission type: Recycle Bin. This latest challenge will have you clear incoming bio-canisters fed into the main recycle bin. Act fast because if you don't clear enough canisters, the recycler will explode! To help defend yourself, today's update also adds the Buckshot, a new shotgun-style sidearm to blast enemies at close range. To round out these exciting additions, the Monstrous Update also includes various audio improvements, optimizations, new weapon-fire animations, and hotfixes. Check out the latest patch notes here.

Ripout

Ripout is a Co-Op horror shooter where players will fight their way through abandoned, mutant-infested spaceships, collect loot, and customize their character in search of the last remaining bastion of humanity. Will you and your trusty Pet Gun find Sanctuary in time, or will you perish alongside the rest of Earth's residents? Set off on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through space in search of human survivors. Sanctuary holds the key. But where is it? And, most importantly, what is it? Unravel the fate of humanity alone or with friends in a co-op Sci-Fi FPS experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end!

