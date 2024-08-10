Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Risk Of Rain 2, Video Games | Tagged: Risk Of Rain 2: Seekers Of The Storm

Risk Of Rain 2: Seekers Of The Storm Reveals New Survivor

Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest trailer, info, and dev diary for the next Survivor coming to Risk Of Rain 2: Seekers Of The Storm

Article Summary Gearbox reveals The Seeker, a powerful new Survivor with healing and damage abilities in Risk Of Rain 2.

Master Seeker's Meditate skill for healing allies and damaging enemies, with potential to resurrect teammates.

The Spirit Punch combo attack grows stronger with Tranquility stacks, making Seeker a formidable AOE bruiser.

Unseen Hand and Sojourn provide range and mobility, but careful use is needed for survival.

Hoppo Games and Gearbox Publishing have revealed a new Survivor being added to the mix in Risk Of Rain 2: Seekers Of The Storm. The new Survivor is simply known as The Seeker, who has learned to master the art of soul manipulation, channeling mythical powers to inflict tons of damage to anything in their wake. We have more details about them for you below from the devs, along with the latest trailer above, as we're still waiting for a release date to be revealed for this expansion.

Risk Of Rain 2: Seekers Of The Storm – The Seeker

Seeking paradise for her people, she was sent to scout Petrichor V. But instead, she quickly stumbled upon roots containing a mystical gold power. Through those channels, she managed to commune with a powerful, forgotten creature. Her connection grew, and with it, her ability to unravel the secrets of soul manipulation. Now, she can open gates that bring forth a new unbridled power. Through this power, she can dish out incredible damage to nearby monsters, but uniquely, she's also able to unleash potent healing abilities to sustain her teammates. This combination of brawling and healing is core to who Seeker is as a survivor. Players who learn how to seamlessly flow between them will be rewarded with one of the most versatile Survivors to ever grace a drop pod.

Seeker's Special Skill: Meditate

Today, we're gonna skip right to dessert and talk about Seeker's special skill: Meditate. This ability challenges you to execute a timed sequence. Success with that sequence will cause a blast to emanate a short distance out from Seeker. Enemies in this range take a huge chunk of damage, and allies will receive a very handy heal. When playing with Seeker on your team, keep an eye out for when she starts to channel Meditate so you can swoop in and take advantage of some much-needed healing. But wait, there's more!! On top of the blast effect from using her Meditate ability, Seeker will also gain a stack of Tranquility. Gathering a handful of Tranquility stacks will make certain abilities more potent. Upon completing your 7th stack, Seeker's Meditate is even able to resurrect her fallen comrades. It's alright, Commando, those Bison get the best of all of us sometimes.

Seeker's Primary Skill: Spirit Punch

Now let's jump back and take a look at her primary skill: Spirit Punch. This ability is really a three-punch combo. Your first two punches fly rapidly forward, piercing through any monsters they hit. Every third punch will instead explode with increased damage. Those Tranquility stacks from before also come in handy here. With each stack, your empowered explosive attack will grow more potent. In your head, it's useful to map out your attacks so the third punch can claim a large clump of monsters. Do this right, and you'll see why Seeker is one of the strongest AOE bruisers out there.

Seeker's Secondary Skill: Unseen Hand

Seeker's secondary skill is Unseen Hand. Use it to unleash a giant phantasmal hand from the ground that slows, knocks back, and drains health from all that are in its range. One of Seeker's biggest drawbacks is her lack of long-range damage. You'll often run into situations where a monster out-ranges your Spirit Punch. Unseen Hand can help a bit with this. Its extreme long range means that in a pinch, you can use it to pick off monsters at a distance. But, unless your run is going particularly well, you'll likely still need to close with your target before you're able to finish them off.

Seeker's Utility Skill: Sojourn

That's where our next skill comes into play: Sojourn. This ability doesn't have a 'normal' skill duration. Instead, after three seconds of flight, it will start ticking down your health. To cancel your flight, either reactivate it or collide with something. Seeker will then explode, dealing damage and stunning your enemies. Range-finding exactly how much flight time you're comfortable with can be a bit of a challenge. I'd avoid flinging yourself into a horde of enemies after you just took a lengthy Sojourn. Once your healing starts to take off, it becomes a lot less of an issue, but it's worth being careful in the early stages.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!