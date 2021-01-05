River Horse Will Be Making A Tabletop RPG For The Dark Crystal

Some cool news from River Horse today as the company revealed a new tabletop RPG is on the way for The Dark Crystal. The company has worked with The Jim Henson Company in the past for board games based on both this and Labyrinth, as well as other RPG titles for established IPs. This is basically their way of creating a campaign for people to play with an easy setup for people to either follow the adventure or have enough assets to create their own within this universe. The game is set to come out sometime this year, but the finer details have yet to be hammered out. You can read more about it below.

2020 comes to a close, we wanted to give you all our Best Season Wishes, and share this cheerful news with you – if you are a Dark Crystal fan, you'll be delighted to know that, after the success of our Labyrinth Adventure Game, we have started work on a second book in our range of easy to play RPGs. Once again, expect high production values in a book that will please both collectors and players alike. Stuffed full of adventure in the world of Jim Henson's Dark Crystal – both the original film and the Age of Resistance series! The adventure is being written by Janet Forbes of World Anvil and River Horse's own Jack Caesar, who worked on both our Labyrinth Adventure Game and Tails of Equestria. Like the Labyrinth Adventure Game, it will include a simple rules system and GM toolkit and a 100-scenes adventure, which can be played either with our rules, or any other rule-set you like. The book is going to be full of illustrations by Brian Froud, Johnny Frazer-Allen, Chris Caesar and others, and enriched with as many cool features like transparent pages, maps, foldouts, etc, as we can squeeze in.