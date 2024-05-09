Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Don't Kill Them All, Fika Productions

Fika Productions Announces New Game: Don't Kill Them All

Fika Productions has revealed the second video game from their studio, as Don't Kill Them All is in the works for a PC release.

Article Summary Fika Productions unveils 'Don't Kill Them All', a base-building, strategy game.

Lead an orc clan towards a peaceful and sustainable future with strategy.

Balance combat and resource gathering with mindfulness and self-care.

Explore, raid and nurture in diverse biomes with your orc community.

Indie game developer and publisher Fika Productions have announced their second game after Ship of Fools, as we're introduced to Don't Kill Them All. The game will have you build up an orc clan from scratch as you attempt to lead them in a new age of self-discovery. The game blends base-building and turn-based strategy with a bit of civ creation as you attempt to conquer the battlefield and build a society at the same time. We have more details below as the game will most likely be released on PC next year.

Being an Orc is tough. They're great at destroying but not much else, and when simple resource gathering consistently leads to murder and plundering, it can be hard to develop a sustainable, healthy lifestyle. Simply put, the orcs are broke! T-orc-xic behaviors are running rampant in your clan, and the orcs need your help to come together and ease their violent ways. Help them build their camp, gather resources, and attain glory for the clan, all while remaining mindful, prioritizing relationships, and sustaining your environment. However, not everyone is on board with your mindful reformation project, and many will attempt to impede your progress!

Restraint doesn't come easily to an Orc. When you attack the opposition, you might end up damaging the very resources you're out to gather or creatures you're trying to protect. Orcs' listening skills also aren't the best—you can only make so many commands before you run out of energy, so choose your moves sparingly! Camp is where the Orc-heart is. It's a space for your orcs to embrace their passions and nurture their wellbeing, be that through doing some yoga, baking, raising animals, or putting on a magic show. It's also, of course, a place for a good old fight! To gather precious resources, take your orcs out on daring raids! Unveil a large map as you traverse diverse biomes, all with their own creatures to discover, resources to gather, and monsters to (prudently) crush. Those who stay will take pleasure in engaging in self-care activities, maintaining the mindful stability of your camp as a result.

