Shadow Suicune Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Our Shadow Suicune Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you prepare for the Shiny release of this Shadow Legendary on weekends in May.

Article Summary Shadow Suicune stars in Pokémon GO's May Shadow Raids with a Shiny version.

Top counters include Mega Sceptile, Kartana, and various Shadow Pokémon.

A team of three trainers is recommended, but four or more ensures success.

Catch tips: Circle Lock for throws, Golden Razz Berries, and Pinap for Shinies.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Suicune in Legendary Shadow Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Suicune Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Suicune counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Suicune with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shayin: Magical leaf, Grass Knot

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Meowscarada: Leafae, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Suicune can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Shadow Pokémon is not currently known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

