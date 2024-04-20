Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Blackbird Interactive, Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 Reveals Post-Launch Content Roadmap

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have confirmed the content on the way for Homeworld 3 with a brand new content roadmap.

Article Summary Homeworld 3 will feature both free and paid post-launch content, starting Summer.

June brings 10 new challenges and artifacts, with more detailed content plans ahead.

July introduces a paid DLC with a new faction and starting fleets, plus more perks.

Reduced recommended PC specs announced for Homeworld 3's May 13 launch.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have revealed the post-launch content coming to Homeworld 3 as a new roadmap shows off what's on the way. The team posted a new blog along with the roadmap you see below, detailing what you can expect starting this Summer. It appears the game will have a mix of free and paid DLC content added to the mix, but it does make us smile that there's at least one extra free content drop than there is paid DLC. The team also revealed an updated set of PC specs for those looking to see what they'll need to play the game. We have the details of both of those for you below with the finer details located at the blog link above.

Homeworld 3 Content Roadmap

These updates are aimed to provide players with a variety of content such as new challenges, artifacts, classes, systems, maps and playable factions. Our free content drops will be available for all owners of Homeworld 3, and feature new challenges, artifacts, maps, and systems! We will have more information on the contents of each drop closer to their release dates!

June Free Content Drop: Ten new challenges and artifacts.

Ten new challenges and artifacts. July Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts and faction emblem

New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts and faction emblem August Free Content Drop: 10 new challenges, five new artifacts and new map.October Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, and faction emblem

10 new challenges, five new artifacts and new map.October Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, and faction emblem Fourth Quarter Free Content Drop (timing TBD): New challenges, map, and more new content.

UPDATED PC SPECS

On the road to launch the team has continued to improve Homeworld 3, some of those improvements include further optimization to performance and gameplay. As a result, we have lowered the recommended specs. Now, we'd like to present the most current recommended PC specs for Homeworld 3 when it launches on May 13!

