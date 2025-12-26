Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: RoadCraft

RoadCraft Releases Timberworks DLC With Free Demo

RoadCraft has a new DLC pack available for free to those who own the game, asd well as a free demo available for new players to try the game

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released a new pack for RoadCraft, as players have access to some new DLC and a free demo. First off, the Timberworks Pack is available for free to everyone who already owns the game, complete with some new vehicles to get some heavy-duty work done. Meanwhile, there's a free demo available for first-time players to try out the game with a small section of the title available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. We have the finer details below about the new DLC.

Timberworks Pack

The Timberworks Pack DLC includes a collection of specialized forestry vehicles built for cutting, transporting, and exploring deep woodlands. Each machine is crafted for tough off-road conditions and adds new possibilities for resource gathering and industrial missions. The "Timberworks Pack" DLC is available for free for holders of the Rebuild Expansion. Bring the power of logging to your worksites and discover three new vehicles made for exploring more terrain:

The Aramatsu Forester Neo , a log forwarder designed for high off-road mobility and efficient timber handling

The Don 72 Malamute , a lightweight off-road scout ideal for exploration and puzzle objectives

The MTK Lesorub 2006, a tree harvester with strong traction and handling, making it perfect for timber operations

RoadCraft

In this excitingly detailed trailer, you'll get a glimpse of the major enterprise that awaits you as a front-line rebuilder, reviving shattered industries in a range of disaster-stricken environments across the globe. Whether dealing with the aftermath of a devastating flood or the damage caused by relentless sandstorms, your mission is to deploy an impressive fleet of construction vehicles to clear debris, reactivate dormant factories, and rebuild crucial infrastructure like roads and bridges to revive local industries. RoadCraft takes Saber's expertise in off-road and construction simulation to new heights, introducing the studio's first heavy-machinery simulation. Powered by a cutting-edge physics engine, players will interact with the environment like never before in an immersive experience that seamlessly blends driving, operating construction machinery, and managing reconstruction resources.

You run a disaster recovery company specializing in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Numerous tasks await you and your heavy machinery as you work to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by bad weather, deploying resource convoys to produce new reconstruction materials, and much more! Experience a new generation of simulation with the brand new engine developed by Saber Interactive, the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Handle each object with realistic physics, accounting for their mass and size. Interact with elements like sand, wood, and asphalt. Reshape the terrain and ease the movement of your vehicles thanks to your newly-built roads.

