Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: robocop

RoboCop Joins The World of Tanks Battle Pass for New Collab

Serve the public trust, protect the innocent and uphold the law in the latest crossover event for World of Tanks as RoboCop has arrived

Article Summary RoboCop joins World of Tanks Battle Pass with exclusive cybernetic OCP Peacekeeper Tier IX tank.

Unlock six iconic RoboCop universe crew members, each with unique voice lines and film-faithful traits.

Earn new RoboCop-themed 2D styles and participate in special missions for extra event rewards.

Twitch viewers can claim RoboCop-themed Drops, including limited-time 2D content from select streams.

Wargaming has launched a new special addition for World of Tanks players who happen to have the Battle Pass, as RoboCop has joined the game. You'll see several new additions to the title that include tank versions of iconic characters, a special event, and more to collect while this is running. But you specifically need the pass to get the content, there's no free update or content to the main game. We have the finer details below as the content is available now.

World of Tanks x RoboCop

In the tradition of past World of Tanks Battle Pass events, there is a special RoboCop-themed tank. Meet the OCP Peacekeeper, a unique Tier IX cybernetic law-enforcer tank created in partnership with Omni Consumer Products (OCP). With its formidable armament engineered to deal with any threats on the streets of Old Detroit, The OCP Peacekeeper is an effective weapon against crime that will help to build the bright future of Delta City.

In addition to the arrival of the OCP Peacekeeper, players can also enlist six iconic characters from the RoboCop universe, three defenders of order and three agents of chaos. Every character carries their own attitude, film-faithful lore, and thematic voice lines. Crew members include:

RoboCop – cyborg enforcer haunted by the echoes of the man he once was.

Anne Lewis – steady, principled officer defined by loyalty and a strong moral compass.

Sergeant Reed – seasoned, unflinching leader who maintains order under constant pressure.

Leon Nash – dangerous gang leader whose thrill for violence leaves havoc in his wake.

Bob Morton – cunning corporate, power-hungry opportunist.

Emil Antonowsky – chaos-loving criminal fueled by violence and destruction.

A selection of new 2D styles – Uphold the Law, RoboTank, and Delta City – will also be available, offering players inspired designs to outfit their vehicles to battle for the streets of Old Detroit. Throughout the event, commanders can take on a series of special missions to secure extra rewards. Viewers on Twitch can also claim themed Drops, including additional 2D elements and limited-time content available through select creator channels. Roll out, Commanders, and remember your Prime Directives: Serve the public trust. Protect the innocent. Uphold the law.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!