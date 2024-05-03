Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PixelNAUTS, Rocket Rumble

Rocket Rumble Confirmed For PC & Console Release On May 23

After being in Early Access for nearly three years, Rocket Rumble will finally be released for PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation.

Article Summary 'Rocket Rumble' exits Early Access with a May 23, 2024 full release date.

Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch version later.

Multiplayer action with pets in jetpacks competing in high-paced races.

Enjoy same-screen gameplay and online matches with up to four players.

Indie game developer and publisher PixelNAUTS has confirmed that Rocket Rumble will finally leave Early Access and be fully released on May 23, 2024. The game has been available in limited fashion on Steam for nearly three years, as you and your friends can race each other as animals in weird and wacky racing suits across multiple tracks. Now, players will have a chance to do that not just on PC but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later this year. We have more info below and the latest trailer above.

Rocket Rumble

Rocket Rumble is a race-and-rumble party game that straps jetpacks to your favorite pets and sets them loose in same-screen multiplayer for up to four masters of armchair athleticism. Players will compete to take the lead – and the high score – using every trick in their stellar stockpile. Players can collect powerful items, boost into their opponents, and generally try to knock them off the track. Just remember: getting first place doesn't necessarily make you a winner. In a critter competition with so much happening at once, points are the real crown – so do whatever it takes to earn as many as you can!

To ratchet up the tension (and avoid the tiny windows that split-screen can bring), every Rocket Rumble rival will be on-screen at once – unless a player can force them to trail behind, moving them off the screen! All missing players will reappear at the next checkpoint, though they'll have some making up to do if they want their points total to come out on top. Rumble with friends and family at home or jump right into the fun with online matches! With tons of items and powerups you'll always be on your toes, and single screen matches ensure you never miss out on any of the action!

