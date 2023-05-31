Roll20 Have Given Their Toolbar A Complete Redesign As part of their Virtual Tabletop Redesign, the team at Roll20 have reworked their toolbar to make it friendlier to all gamers.

Roll20 revealed today that they have taken a hammer and a coat of paint to their toolbar, giving it a redesign with several improvements. The move comes as part of the Virtual Tabletop Redesign (VTT), as they have gone out of their way to improve the user experience on their design no matter what game you're playing on the system. The team released a series of notes, which we have for you below, along with a brand new video in which they go over what's been retooled, so to speak.

First and foremost, this is an opt-in feature, so users can turn on and off the preview. We've put Layers directly on the Toolbar for ease of access. The selected layer icon will light up when you're on that layer. The top icon on our redesigned Toolbar is for Settings, a new place for the most frequently accessed settings on the tabletop. Use Preview as Player when a token is selected to see how their vision will work with Dynamic Lighting. If the token doesn't have lighting, we'll prompt you to turn it on. Use Preview as Player when a token is selected to see how their vision will work with Dynamic Lighting. If the token doesn't have lighting, we'll prompt you to turn it on.

We now have separate buttons for the Select and Pan movement features. Select (Ctrl+S) is for selecting tokens, maps, and anything else on the VTT to move or manipulate as you see fit. Panning (Right Click+Drag) is for moving only the map around. The Dice Roller makes it easy to perform dice rolls in Roll20 without needing to type in formulas or roll commands. It now stays popped out for quick access on the VTT. To close it out, click the "X" found at the top right of the Dice Roller.

