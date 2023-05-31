Roll20 Have Given Their Toolbar A Complete Redesign

As part of their Virtual Tabletop Redesign, the team at Roll20 have reworked their toolbar to make it friendlier to all gamers.

Published
by
|
Comments

Roll20 revealed today that they have taken a hammer and a coat of paint to their toolbar, giving it a redesign with several improvements. The move comes as part of the Virtual Tabletop Redesign (VTT), as they have gone out of their way to improve the user experience on their design no matter what game you're playing on the system. The team released a series of notes, which we have for you below, along with a brand new video in which they go over what's been retooled, so to speak.

Roll20 Will Support Pathfinder Second Edition on Day 1
Credit: Roll20

First and foremost, this is an opt-in feature, so users can turn on and off the preview. We've put Layers directly on the Toolbar for ease of access. The selected layer icon will light up when you're on that layer. The top icon on our redesigned Toolbar is for Settings, a new place for the most frequently accessed settings on the tabletop. Use Preview as Player when a token is selected to see how their vision will work with Dynamic Lighting. If the token doesn't have lighting, we'll prompt you to turn it on. Use Preview as Player when a token is selected to see how their vision will work with Dynamic Lighting. If the token doesn't have lighting, we'll prompt you to turn it on.

We now have separate buttons for the Select and Pan movement features. Select (Ctrl+S) is for selecting tokens, maps, and anything else on the VTT to move or manipulate as you see fit. Panning (Right Click+Drag) is for moving only the map around. The Dice Roller makes it easy to perform dice rolls in Roll20 without needing to type in formulas or roll commands. It now stays popped out for quick access on the VTT. To close it out, click the "X" found at the top right of the Dice Roller.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.