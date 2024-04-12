Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Has Returned To Mobile

Atari is bringing back a classic to mobile devices as RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is currently available for Android right now.

Article Summary RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic launches on Android for $6, melding the first two games.

Create your ultimate theme park with the original game's coaster-building fun.

Manage every aspect of park operations, from staff to finances and guest happiness.

Enjoy the classic isometric graphics and original soundtrack in a mobile format.

Atari has brought back one of their all-time favorites to mobile devices as players can get their hands on RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for Android devices now. The game is currently going for $6 and brings together the first two games in the entire franchise into one title. Now, you have the chance to make the theme park of your dreams in your pocket utilizing the game's original source code. We have the full rundown of everything you can expect from the game before you head off to download it.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series' history – RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer's original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

The Original RollerCoaster Sim: Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games, with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles.

Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games, with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles. Coaster Construction: Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.

Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides. Park Designer: Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park; Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths.

Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park; Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths. Park Management: Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best.

Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best. Exciting Environments: Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.

Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park. Authentic Gameplay: Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.

Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects. Packed with Content: Includes hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, and dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities.

