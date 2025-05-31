Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Villainous

Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics Expansion Announced

The latest expansion for Star Wars Villainous has been revealed, as Cold Tactics brings Grand Admiral Thrawn and Count Dooku to the game

Ravensburger revealed the latest expansion for Star Wars Villainous this week, as Cold Tactics is currently up for pre-order. The latest expansion adds two of the most interesting villains to the board game, as we're getting Grand Admiral Thrawn and the infamous Count Dooku added to the title. Each has their own objectives that may or may not run parallel or against each other. We have more details about it for you here as the game will be sold as a Target exclusive, both in their stores and online, with a launch date of August 1, 2025.

Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics

Count Dooku and Grand Admiral Thrawn join Ravensburger's award-winning game system in this "expandalone" box that can be played on its own or combined with any Star Wars Villainous title! Be the first Villain to achieve your unique objective to win. Each Villain's deck of cards is designed with a gameplay strategy inspired by the film, shows, and media you love. Wield their cards well to plot, scheme, and conquer your way to victory in this immersive game for the Dark Side.

The heart of gameplay is simple. Move your Villain's sculpted mover to a new location on their sector board to access the actions at that location. Use actions to play your cards, move closer to your objective, and draw from your opponents' Fate deck disrupt their carefully made plans with meddling heroes. How will you manipulate your abilities to dominate the galaxy? Villainous games are known for their immersive game design, custom illustrations of iconic Star Wars heroes, evil allies, scenes, and artfully sculpted movers. Star Wars Villainous adds to the award-winning system unique currencies, bounties, ships, and game mechanics unique to the Star Wars galaxy.

Characters You Love: Play as Count Dooku or Grand Admiral Thrawn, and encounter heroes, allies, ships, and scenes from their films, shows, and other media.

Clear Instructions: Easy to learn with clear instructions! Each Villain comes with their own guide to inspire you with strategies and tips. Visit @ravensburgerna on YouTube for video guides, too!

Game Contents: 2 sectors, 2 villain movers, 60 villain cards, 30 fate cards, 80 tokens, 2 reference cards, 2 villain guides, 4 location tiles, instructions

Mix & Match Villains: Combine this expansion with characters from any Star Wars Villainous product for 2-4 player games, including Darth Vader (Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side) and Darth Maul (Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last).

