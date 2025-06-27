Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netflix | Tagged: Netflix Games, squid game, Squid Game: Unleashed

Squid Game: Unleashed Receives New Content For Show's Third Season

Squid Game: Unleashed has a brand new update available now, going hand-in-hand with the Netflix show's third season release

Article Summary Squid Game: Unleashed drops a major update with new content for Season 3 alongside the Netflix show.

Try out fresh games like Jump Rope, Hide and Seek, and Sky Squid Game to test your survival skills.

Play as new characters, each with unique backgrounds and abilities, expanding the story universe.

Enjoy group features—chat, crews, leaderboards—and earn rewards by watching Season 3 episodes.

Netflix Games and developer Boss Fight have released a new update for Squid Game: Unleashed, coinciding with the streaming series' third season. You'll see a number of additions, including new costumes, new games, and new places to explore. But no new edges, as everything is still hard for you to survive in the battle royale game. Enjoy the trailer and info about the update here, as the content is live today!

Squid Game: Unleashed – Season 3 Update

Journey through the iconic games like "Marbles" from Season 1, and new Season 3 addition "Jump Rope" to see if you can survive long enough to come out on top. Other new games include "Hide and Seek," an original, deadly twist on the classic children's game, and "Sky Squid Game," an homage to the original games. Play with more fan-favorite characters, each boasting unique backgrounds and abilities. Step into the shoes of Hwang Jun-ho, a determined police officer unraveling the mysteries of Squid Game, or Lee Myung-gi (Player 333), a former cryptocurrency influencer turned fugitive. Join Kim Jun-hee (Player 222), a strong-willed woman drawn into the game by poor investment advice, or experience the games with Kang No-eul, a former soldier searching for her lost child. Finally, play as Seon-nyeo (Player 044), a shaman renowned for her prophecies and curses.

Expanding on last season's 'Watch Along,' this new update invites members to 'Play Along,' and automatically earn multiple rewards per episode by simply watching Season 3 of Squid Game — something only Netflix can do. Team up with your family and friends and work with the entire player community to achieve goals that unlock new mini-games and rewards for everyone. Making the game even more fun for groups to play together, the new social features in Squid Game: Unleashed introduce in-game chat, allowing you to strategize and communicate in real time. Leaderboards and crews further fuel the competitive spirit, as you can track progress, form alliances, and climb the ranks together. Now that you've got the green light, how far will you go?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!