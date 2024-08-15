Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: RuneScape Ahead

RuneScape Ahead Reveals Content Coming Through 2025

Jagex released a new video today called RuneScape Ahead, in which they revealed everything coming to the game for the next year

The team at Jagex released a new video today for RuneScape as they look forward to what's to come for the title in a presentation they're calling RuneScape Ahead. The ten-minute video, which you can watch up top, revealed the roadmap of content they have planned for the MMORPGG over the rest of 2024 and going into a good chunk of 2025. This includes 110 skilling updates, new combat bosses, new storylines, and a new area expansion that fans have been asking for. We have the dev notes below and the roadmap to check out for you here.

RuneScape Ahead 2024-25

Group Ironman – This highly-requested mode comes to RuneScape later this year, allowing up to five friends to start a new RuneScape adventure without XP bonuses or the ability to benefit from players outside your group. With communal features like Group Storage, and additional cosmetics, including new Milestone Capes that upgrade as your group progresses, Group Ironman is a punishing new mode that will put players' RuneScape skills to the test.

New Skilling Boss: The Gate of Elidinis – Coming this autumn, face the latest Skilling Boss solo or as a group as you venture to the top of the Sanctum of Rebirth to discover a mysterious new shrine dedicated to the absent goddess Elidinis. Uncover the entrance to her shrine as part of this thrilling next story quest, with a range of active mechanics to master alongside some powerful new skilling rewards.

New Story Quests – Embark on even more adventures across Gielinor with additional Story Quests coming to RuneScape throughout 2024 and 2025, starting with a new story quest this winter that sees the return of classic storylines. Due to popular demand, players will be returning to the Desert for some unfinished business with Amascut as some familiar faces await you in the sweltering heat.

New Boss Encounter – Once players have resolved their unfinished business in the Desert Finale quests, players will be going toe-to-toe with Amascut, the Devourer, in a brand-new end-game boss encounter.

110 Skilling Updates – Take your skills to the next level with the 110 Woodcutting & Fletching update later this year, featuring a new skill tree and new weapons to unlock, followed by 110 RuneCrafting and 110 Crafting in 2025.

Seasonal Events – Seasonal Events return later this year with 'Harvest Hollow' to celebrate the spooky season, complete with a brand-new quest, seasonal activities and bone-chilling rewards, followed by the 'Christmas Village' making its return at the end of the year. As the festivities begin, the Christmas Village will be expanding with a new quest, seasonal activities, and a bunch of Christmas rewards to get your hands on.

New Area Expansion – The world of Gielinor is expanding, with a new area expansion on the horizon for late 2025. The team are keeping all the details under wraps for now, but players can expect more information on this as plans progress.

The world of Gielinor is expanding, with a new area expansion on the horizon for late 2025. The team are keeping all the details under wraps for now, but players can expect more information on this as plans progress. And More – In between the main content updates, look out for brand new player-requested features including a series of new combat achievements, a fourth Necromancy conjure ability, plus a new Slayer Monster.

