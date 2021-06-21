RuneScape Launches Elder God Wars: City Of Senntisten Quest

Jagex has launched the first RuneScape quest for both desktop and mobile devices with Elder God Wars: City Of Senntisten. The game was launched onto iOS and Android last week, and to help bring players on both those areas into the fold, this new quest will allow everyone to have the same epic experience at once with cross-platform play. You can read more about this last stand against the Elder Gods below along with the latest trailer and quote from the team about this epic advancement in the long-running MMORPG.

The Elder God Wars is a year-long epic saga that follows Ariane's devastating vision that "war is coming" to RuneScape's living world of Gielinor, and the City of Senntisten is the final quest ahead of that foreseen war beginning. Senntisten itself is a lost city, originally home to Zaros, now buried deep beneath the Archaeology guild gives players an entire new location to explore. Once players have recruited their allies, it's time to put their Archaeology skill to use and gain entrance to the city, where they fend off dark forces and begin to prepare defences. The city has dangers lurking around every corner. Players will have to exercise caution whilst exploring the claustrophobic confines of the cathedral and its surrounding areas, as they transform it into a fortress in preparation for oncoming waves of ferocious enemies. For those who succeed, there are cornucopia of powerful rewards, most notably new Ancient Magick spells, plus XP in Slayer and Archaeology skills, an upgrade to the Pontifex Observation Ring, and more. The City of Senntisten is a member-exclusive quest and players will also need to have completed the previous quests in the arc; Azzanadra's Quest and Battle of Monolith, as well as having their Slayer and Archaeology skills at 75 and 74, respectively.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elder God Wars: City of Senntisten – Trailer (https://youtu.be/j4Jmj01krWs)

"Today's launch of the City of Senntisten sees the Elder God Wars arc really ignite as this is the prologue quest before the war truly begins. Over the coming months, the fate of Gielinor will be decided as players experience four fronts on the battlefield as the Elder Gods begin their assault," said Executive Producer Ryan Ward. "The Elder God Wars really is an epic series and we're proud to bring it to players as RuneScape celebrates its 20th anniversary since launch. These are fantastic times for the game; we proud to see players are playing more than ever before, membership is at its highest level in six years, we've brought it to mobile, and welcomed so many new citizens to Gielinor. There really is no better time to play RuneScape."