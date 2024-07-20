Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Interactive Media, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Approves Negotiator To Call Strike On Interactive Media

The SAG-AFTRA board has given approval for the Chief Negotiator between the union and Interactive Media to call a strike if necessary.

This evening, SAG-AFTRA sent out a notice to everyone that they had given approval for the Interactive Media negotiator to call a strike. The union has been keeping the public updated on their ongoing negotiations with some of the top video game countries in the world over the negotiation process for a new agreement, with the last update being posted back in June. Well, it sounds like the negotiations might not be going the way many hoped, as the announcement below was sent out to the media, revealing that they have given approval to call a strike for a date yet to be determined, with the Chief Negotiator being given the ability to call for it when needed. This doesn't mean a strike is happening soon; it simply means they're preparing for it to happen if necessary and will line up a date for it to take place. We'll keep an eye on things and see how this progresses.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board met this morning in a scheduled videoconference plenary and voted unanimously to delegate authority to the National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, with the advice and consent of the National Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee, to call a strike effective at a time and date to be determined by the National Executive Director, Chief Negotiator, and National Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee. If called, the strike shall be over all covered services under the Interactive Media Agreement, and all SAG-AFTRA members will cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the IMA. The parties are continuing negotiations at this time, but remain far apart on resolution of necessary terms covering critical A.I. protections for video game performers.

National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "Our resolve is unwavering and should not be tested. Our membership voted more than 98% yes to authorize a strike of this contract should the employers not come to the table with a deal that includes our critical provisions — especially in A.I. We are steadfast in our commitment to our membership who work this contract and whose extraordinary performances are the heart and soul of the world's most popular video games. Time is running out for the companies to make a deal."

The board also received several leadership reports and handled various governance and administrative matters.

