SAG-AFTRA Says 120 Titles Have Signed New Video Game Contracts

SAG-AFTRA announced this evening that they have signed up over 120 video game titles to the union's tiered budget or interim agreements. This comes on the eve of the organization's scheduled resumption of negotiations that they are currently having with several video game companies on a new contract for the industry, including the use of AI, proper consent, compensation, and transparency. The union went on strike back in July and has been protesting in front of the main offices of the major companies tied to the negotiations since. We have more info and a couple of quotes below from this evening's announcement as we now wait to see if any movement is made in the negotiations this week.

SAG-AFTRA Signs New Deals With Over 120 Games

Significantly, these contracts contain the same common-sense, foundational A.I. protections that SAG-AFTRA members are asking for in the Interactive Media Agreement — demonstrating that the provisions are fair and achievable, and providing employment opportunities to members during the work stoppage. In July, after more than 18 months of negotiations, SAG-AFTRA went on strike against all signatories to the Interactive Media Agreement. Bargaining will resume with the employer unit which includes Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc. tomorrow.

"Humane protections for actors against A.I. exploitation are not an unreasonable ask — and the success of these contracts shows that most companies agree. They are happy to embrace fundamental, ethical guidelines around this tool – alongside equitable accommodation of it – in order to collaborate with professional talent. And talent are likewise eager and delighted to partner with companies that respect them," said Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh.

"We've had over 120 contracts signed and there's no sign of things slowing down," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. "As we return to negotiations tomorrow, I hope we are able to reach an agreement on our Interactive Media Agreement, but if not, we will keep on working with the companies that are prepared to agree to fair, ethical, and responsible contract terms, including for the use of artificial intelligence."

