Sam & Colby Get Their Own Hunt A Killer Board Game

Relatable has teamed up with the YouTube channel Sam & Colby to make their own Hunt A Killer board game, along with a special giveaway. The game is called Hunt A Killer: The Haunting at Wicker Ridge, which will take cues from their channel and the haunted explorations of Sam Golbach and Colby Brock, while also retaining many of the mechanics that make the mystery-solving series unique. We have more info about it below, as well as details for a sweepstakes they're running to give copies of the game away. You can buy the game right now on Amazon, Walmart, and Target online, with physical copies coming to Walmart this October.

Hunt A Killer: The Haunting at Wicker Ridge

In the game, players become paranormal investigators, teaming up with Sam and Colby to uncover the truth behind a demon haunting the Wicker Ridge estate. Designed for ages 14+, it's a one-shot, single-use experience for one or more players, with a 45–60 minute playtime and an easy difficulty level. Using realistic props like a ghost comm box, planchette, documents, and exclusive digital footage of Sam and Colby, players must solve puzzles to name and banish the demon. Digital assets are viewable on smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

"We wanted to create a game that really puts fans in the middle of a ghost investigation," said Sam and Colby in a joint statement. "Working with Relatable and the Hunt A Killer brand helped us bring that experience to life with twists, suspense, and everything we love about exploring the unknown."

"Sam and Colby have built a massive, engaged audience around their fearless curiosity and love of the paranormal," said Ben Kaplan, Co-founder and Partner of Relatable. "Partnering with them on this game was a natural fit, and brings our shared fans a suspenseful, story-driven experience they can dive into at home."

Giveaway Details

To celebrate the launch, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to meet Sam and Colby. Four lucky winners get an exclusive meet-and-greet as well as a private run through their escape room inside the famed Escape Room Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. Sponsored by Hunt A Killer, fans can enter by submitting proof of purchase or other methods. This Sweepstakes is open only to natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older. The sweepstakes begin July 13 and end on Aug. 18. For entry and Official Rules visit huntakiller.com/ sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. For more information on the game and sweepstakes entry rules, visit huntakiller.com/ sweepstakes.

