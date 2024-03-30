Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Samsung | Tagged: Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Gaming Hub Launched For Mobile Devices In Beta

Samsung revealed they have launched the Samsung Gaming Hub for mobile devices, as you can try it out now while they beta test it.

Article Summary Samsung Gaming Hub launches in beta for mobile on iOS and Android.

Instant Plays on Gaming Hub allow immediate gaming without installs.

Gaming Hub supports Android APKs and cloud-based solutions.

Samsung VP emphasizes seamless gaming and improved distribution.

During GDC 2024 last week, Samsung held a special presentation where they revealed that the Samsung Gaming Hub has launched on mobile in beta. The company has taken all of the content and lessons learned from launching the Hub on its line of Smart TVs and has adapted it to run on iOS and Android, interacting with gaming apps and their own built-in titles. The company is currently testing out the waters and seeing how well it works for gamers of all types before fully launching it. We have more info and a couple quotes below as it is available right now in the U.S. and Canada.

As the evolution of the Game Launcher feature on Galaxy devices, Gaming Hub for mobile builds on Samsung Gaming's mission to offer more choices in how people discover and play games they love. Samsung introduced the Gaming Hub in 2022 as an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform bridging hardware and software for a better player experience. Samsung Gaming Hub for larger visual displays can be found on select Samsung Smart TVs, monitors, and the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector. Samsung's game streaming approach is expanding access and growth in gaming across the Galaxy ecosystem:

Gaming Hub for mobile featuring Instant Plays offers immediate access to games without installation, leading to greater game discoverability. Instant Plays are currently in a limited beta with select games in the US and Canada.

Samsung's cloud platform supports Android native APKs, provides a cloud-based attribution solution with major mobile measurement partner (MMP) providers, and supports existing in-game monetization models for a seamless fit with game publishers' current operations.

"Our vision of Gaming Hub for mobile is to provide an all-in-one gaming platform optimized for Galaxy owners that makes playing and discovering games much easier without downloading and waiting," said Samsung Corporate Vice President Jikhan Jung. "We continue to listen to the player community, and we know that bringing game streaming with cloud technology to the mobile platform provides a substantial update to the current app store for a more seamless experience."

"At Samsung, not only do we believe instant access to games will change how mobile gamers discover and consume content, in the same way streaming services for music and movies have done, it will also change the way game publishers think about user acquisition," said Woo. "We believe this could vastly improve mobile game distribution and unlock new opportunities for games to find new audiences," said Jong Woo, Samsung's Vice President and head of game services.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!