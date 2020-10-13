Sci-Fi JRPG Woodsalt Has Been Delayed Until December

Team Woodsalt has announced this week that the namesake game Woodsalt has been delayed until December 2020. The game was originally supposed to be released this month for both PC and Nintendo Switch, but earlier today a notice was emailed out to members of the media letting them know it would be pushed back two months. However, no reason was given as to why the decision was made. So we have no clue if this is a COVID-19 related thing, or if they needed more time to develop it, or if there are complications. Right now, as it stands, the new release date is December 9th. We'll see if they manage to keep the new date.

Woodsalt is an adventure game set on the planet of Nu-Terra, 1000 years after Earth was evacuated during chaotic natural disasters and an attack by giant creatures. You control Emcy, an Earth born man who is awaken from stasis into a new city in a bubble as they wait for a signal to return back home, but not everybody is as eager to return as thought. A civil unrest grows in the city with a conspiracy to keep humanity from leaving, all the while Emcy is plagued by visions and messages from an unknown voice that nobody else can see or hear. Multiple endings, numerous side-plots with their own branching storylines that can affect the main plot and hidden secret endings to discover. Guide Emcy though conversation trees and free roam, explore the city and speak with the inhabitants to discover the secrets behind what happened on Earth, what lead to their arrival on this new planet and the mystery of the strange watcher who has an unknown but keen interest in Emcy and his journey.