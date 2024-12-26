Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosmic Royale, Eden Games

Sci-Fi Racer Cosmic Royale Has Been Released For PC

Need a frantic race with 40 other players in a sci-fi setting? Cosmic Royale is out now for both Steam and the Epic Games Store

Article Summary Experience a 40-player sci-fi racing chaos in Cosmic Royale on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Compete in thrilling modes like Obstacle Course, Survival, and Mortal Race to emerge victorious.

Customize your kart and driver, and accelerate through Cosmic Pass with unique upgrades.

Prepare for Season 1 with new features, karts, tracks, and a skill progression system.

Indie game developer and publisher Eden Games has released their new sci-fi racing game, Cosmic Royale, for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game takes racing and mixes it with battle royale ina frantic 40-player race setting in which the levels, the gravity, and more can change in a heartbeat, making every encounter unpredictable. Enjoy the trailer and info here before heading out onto the track.

Cosmic Royale

Line your kart on the starting grid of the most exciting multiplayer race of all time! Cosmic Royale features exhilarating 40-player matches with multiple rounds of racing and obstacle navigation and culminates in a survival finale. The core gameplay revolves around the Cosmic Tournament, an electrifying head-to-head multiplayer event infusing kart racing with a "party royale" style objective of emerging as the sole winner among all contestants. To win the Cosmic Tournament, players will have to race through several rounds, qualifying for successive races until only one contestant remains.



Exciting Game Modes: Obstacle Course: Navigate through a series of challenging obstacles and reach the finish line in time! Survival: Outlast your opponents in intense, fast-paced survival matches. Mortal race: one mistake, game over!

Obstacle Course: Navigate through a series of challenging obstacles and reach the finish line in time! Survival: Outlast your opponents in intense, fast-paced survival matches. Mortal race: one mistake, game over! Unleash Your Creativity: Customize your kart and driver with a wide array of options. With the Cosmic Pass, unlock visual upgrades for your kart, new drivers, banners, and more. Stand out from the crowd with unique looks.

Customize your kart and driver with a wide array of options. With the Cosmic Pass, unlock visual upgrades for your kart, new drivers, banners, and more. Stand out from the crowd with unique looks. Boost Your Progress: Collect and visually enhance your karts to increase your Rewardator. This function acts like a multiplier to speed up your progress in Cosmic Pass. The higher your Rewardator, the faster you unlock exclusive content.

Collect and visually enhance your karts to increase your Rewardator. This function acts like a multiplier to speed up your progress in Cosmic Pass. The higher your Rewardator, the faster you unlock exclusive content. More To Come: We're hard at work developing Season 1 content, bringing exciting new features to the game! Get ready to challenge your friends, explore new game modes, and unlock new karts, drivers, and tracks. Plus, we'll be introducing a skill progression system to keep you leveling up and mastering every race. Stay tuned—it's just the beginning!

