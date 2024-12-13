Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Traptics, Xenopurge

Sci-Fi Tactical Roguelite Game Xenopurge Announced

The new sci-fi roguelite tactics game Xenopurge has been announced, with a playtest available on Steam while being worked on

Article Summary Xenopurge blends real-time tactics and roguelite elements for a thrilling sci-fi strategy experience.

Command a squad against alien threats, making quick decisions to ensure survival.

Features customizable soldiers and missions with permadeath for heightened stakes.

Immerse in a retro-futuristic command center interface for strategic horror tension.

Indie game developer and publisher Traptics has revealed a brand new video game, as they're currently working on Xenopurge. This is a new sci-fi title in which you have to make quick decisions as a commander with the units and assets at your disposal, as you attempt to neutralize an alien threat. The game mixes up real-time tactics with roguelite elements to present a unique challenge for those who believe they can lead by example. The game is in the works right now, but there's a free playtest you can sign up for on Steam.

Xenopurge

Xenopurge is a sci-fi tactical squad-based game where you take on the role of a commander orchestrating humanity's offense against an alien menace. Operate from the safety of your remote command center, where every action, from issuing orders to monitoring your squad's survival, is made through tactical displays and live mission feeds. You best make the right calls, or you'll hear your squad's screams in your ear. By blending real-time strategy with a tight roguelite gameplay loop, Xenopurge challenges you to adapt to shifting mission objectives and lead a team of soldiers against overwhelming odds. Inspired by the tension and Aliens and the claustrophobic corridors of Warhammer 40K: Space Hulk, the game's retro-futuristic aesthetic and unnerving horror atmosphere ensure every decision feels critical.

Autonomous Customizable Soldiers ​ | Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams…

Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams… Roguelite Core Loop | No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats.

No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats. Immersive Command-Center Perspective | Manage every aspect of the mission from your (safe?) command center, viewing the action through live feeds, tactical displays, and sensor data. The retrofuturistic interface blurs the line between strategy and horror as you monitor your squad's survival.

