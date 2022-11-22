Seagate Releases Three New Star Wars-Themed HDDs

Seagate has revealed three new Hard Disk Drives in their partnership with Disney as we have a set of Star Wars designs. As you can see from the image below, you have your choice of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, or Darth Vader, all of them coming with 2TB worth of memory and an RGB LED light that you can customize to look however you wish while its in operation. Just in time for the holidays as a gift for a gamer with a love of the franchise. You can read up on the designs for all three of them below as they are currently on sale via their website, each one going for $110 apiece.

"The special edition FireCuda external hard drives represent the famed characters with three unique aesthetics: the courage of Luke Skywalker, the raw power of Darth Vader, and the confidence of the galaxy's favorite smuggler, Han Solo. The drives offer customizable RGB LED lighting, and each design features a default custom character light out-of-the-box: a forceful blue for Luke Skywalker, a wrathful red for Darth Vader, and a white glow reminiscent of the Millennium Falcon for Han Solo. With built-in and customizable lighting options, all three of the drives enable Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers to awaken the powers of the Force at home.

With 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda External Hard Drives (HDD) work with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can gather and store a galaxy of media, files, and games, regardless of the operating system. Designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Star Wars fans looking for spectacular storage while on the go. The special edition drives include Seagate's five-year limited warranty and three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind as they embark on adventure."