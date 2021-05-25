SEGA Unveils Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

SEGA has announced this morning that they will be releasing Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown next month, but there's a catch. The good news is you're getting a completely updated version of the game 15 years after its release with all the bells and whistles you could hope for. The bad news… it's only for the PS4 as a digital exclusive, and there's no confirmation that it's backward compatible on the PS5, so it looks like unless you still have the PS4 you won't be playing it anywhere else. You can read more about it below and check out screenshots as the game will drop on June 1st. Here's hoping this is a sign of a new Virtua Fighter title on the way for next-gen consoles.

Widely celebrated by classic fighting game fans for its strategic 3D gameplay, intuitive mechanics, intricate balance, and intense martial arts combat, Virtua Fighter 5 has received popular updates throughout its history, most recently with the console re-release in 2012. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown re-envisions the visceral experience of the original with gorgeous HD graphics, new online features, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of its renowned predecessor. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown includes a wealth of new and classic features: Remade for a New Generation: Play classic Virtua Fighter 5 in glorious HD with updated character models, stages, cinematics, and background music.

Crush the Competition: Create private rooms for up to 16 players and take on all challengers in round-robin style League Matches, Tournament Matches, and other new online match types. Spectate in real-time and communicate live with stamps as the battle heats up!

Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles across a variety of solo and online modes.

The Full Experience: Experience the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter 5 combat in classic modes like "Rank Match", "Arcade", "Training", and "Offline Versus" as you battle to become the next World Fighting Tournament legend!