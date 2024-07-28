Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: crea-ture Studios, Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim Releases New Paris Content In Time For Olympics

Feel like skating around the iconic places you're seeing at the Olympics? Session: Skate Sim has a new Paris DLC available now

Article Summary Session: Skate Sim releases new Paris DLC, featuring famous landmarks and iconic spots across the city.

Explore locations like Place du Trocadéro and Place de la République, designed for technical skate tricks.

The new DLC costs $8 and includes Paris landmarks and the "Les Vagues" skatepark with new missions and items.

Updated for Steam Deck compatibility, bringing ultra-realistic 1990s skateboarding to life with True Stance Stick.

Nacon and Creā-ture Studios released new content for their skateboarding game Session: Skate Sim, as players can now grind along famous locations and landmarks in Paris. This new DLC, which will run you $8, takes you on a tour of iconic spots across the city just in time for the Olympics. Now you can do tricks in locations you saw at the opening ceremony and where some of the games are being held if you wish to buy them. What's more, the game has been updated to make it compatible with Steam Deck. We have more info on the DLC below.

Paris DLC

Seasoned skateboarders can now discover the best spots in the City of Light, such as the stairs of Place du Trocadéro, the fountain and flowerbeds of Place de la République, or the promenade along the banks of the Seine. Each of these locations provides opportunities to perform the most technical tricks. This new environment also includes a reproduction of the "Les Vagues" skatepark situated in Ivry-sur-Seine, one of Paris' satellite towns, which stands out for its colorful wave-shaped blocks. Six new missions are included, and six new items are featured in the Object Dropper, enabling the skaters to customize Parisian spots and transform them into genuine urban skateparks.

Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life when each stretch of pavement and each stairway is a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick," where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video.

