Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Adds Rising Of The Shield Hero Content

Netmarble has announced a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as they add The Rising Of The Shield Hero content. For a limited time, you'll be seeing four new characters from the anime series make their way into the game, along with a number of other collaboration hallmarks and special bonuses. All capped off with an event that will be running over the next few weeks. We have the full rundown of what's taking place in the game right now for you below.

Four New Characters (Collab Heroes): [Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi, [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia, [Queen's Successor] Filo, and [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna have been added to the list of playable heroes.

[Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi, [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia, [Queen's Successor] Filo, and [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna have been added to the list of playable heroes. 7DS X Shield Hero Pick Up Draw: Players will have the opportunity to the newly added Collab Heroes during this event. An SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 mileage while Collab Heroes are guaranteed at 600 mileage (players can choose 1 out of the 4 heroes available).

7DS X Shield Hero Special Mission: A new quest composed of 5 different sub-missions is now available only during this collaboration game update. Upon clearing the quest, the Super Awakening Token, Evolution Pendant, SSR [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna, and a maximum of 10 Collaboration Pick-Up Tickets will be offered.

7DS X Shield Hero Event Boss Battle – Revelation of Despair: Players can battle the formidable boss Kyo Ethnina from The Rising of the Shield Hero in this new event. Based on the total number of clearing, various rewards can be obtained including Diamond and the Collab Holy Relic Material Box. Rewards earned during the boss battle can be exchanged for items such as the Collab Hero Costume, UR Evolution Pendant, and Collab Holy Relic Material Box.

Hero's Underground Labyrinth: This special season underground labyrinth can only be played during the collaboration event. Collab Heroes can be used as these characters are placed in a basic deck. Players can earn various items including the Hero's Underground Labyrinth Artifact Card, Super Awakening Token, Diamond, and SSR Evolution Pendant.

7DS X Shield Hero Check-in Event: Rewards will be given at check-in during the 14-day promotional period. Players can obtain a maximum of 100 Diamonds.

Rewards will be given at check-in during the 14-day promotional period. Players can obtain a maximum of 100 Diamonds. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Other Event: Players will have the opportunity to receive Holy Relic Materials that can be used toward the four Collab Heroes. These will be provided for free via the Spin Event and Event Boss Battle.