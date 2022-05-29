Seven Knights 2 Throws In-Game Carnival To Celebrate Milestone

Netmarble has launched a new event into Seven Knights 2 as the game is holding a special carnival to celebrate a milestone. The Carnival event has been set up to commemorate the 200th-day milestone since the game's launch, which is a rather weird thing to celebrate. But hey, it's not our game, they can celebrate whatever they feel like. The event will offer fans new playable heroes, missions, rewards, and more over the course of a few weeks. Some of these new additions will only be here during the carnival, and once they go away, they won't be coming back. So if there was ever a time to get into the game and snag some of the goodies it has to offer, this would be it. You can read more about the carnival below.

Seven Knights 2 players can access new missions and have the opportunity to obtain various rewards such as a Legendary+ Hero Selection Ticket, Legendary Hero Summon Voucher, Legendary weapon, equipment, accessories and Rubies. The in-game event adds newly playable heroes, Empress of Aisha Rin and Romantic Mechanic Guilahan. A popular character from the original Seven Knights game, Empress of Aisha Rin (Legendary+ Hero) is a ranged PVP hero who has the capability of Area of Effect stun skill, and blind. Romantic Mechanic Guilahan (Legendary Hero) is a Tanker and member of the Crusaders who loves Mechanical engineering. He fulfills his role in guildraid by granting Silence Resistance to allies and owning the Guildraid Suppressor. The Carnival event debuts a new collaboration with the popular anime Seven Knights Revolution: Hero Successor. This collaboration introduces Faria's main role as a Pet, with players having the opportunity to obtain various rewards and exchange Faria by consuming Rubies. Players entering the Rin/Gilahan Growth Support Event can acquire 10 Soulstones while also receiving the Rin Special Summon / Gillahan Special Summon.