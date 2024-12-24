Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asobism Company, ShapeHero Factory

ShapeHero Factory Receives December Content in Early Access

ShapeHero Factory players can enjoy a couple of new updates to the game happening this month, as the game sits in Early Access

Article Summary Explore Ascension 6 for more intense challenges in ShapeHero Factory's new update.

Get ready for endless battles with the upcoming Challenge Mode, launching December 25.

Celebrate the holidays with festive skins and a Christmas-themed lobby in ShapeHero Factory.

New updates in Early Access bring exciting features to enhance your gameplay experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Asobism Company released a few new updates for ShapeHero Factory in December, giving the game some new content while it sits in Early Access. To be clear, one of these updates is already live as it was released last week. The next two will arrive as part of a Christmas update, literally being released on December 25. These updates include a new level of difficulty with the addition of Ascension 6, as well as a new "coming soon" preview of Challenge Mode featuring infinite waves of increasingly difficult enemies. Then, you'll experience e two limited-time festive avatar skins and a Christmas-themed lobby. We have the dev notes below about what to expect in the game over the next few days.

ShapeHero Factory – December 2024 Updates

Out Now – Addition of Ascension 6, a new level of difficulty arrives offering players more intense challenges. As players progress through the Ascension tiers, they will face even tougher enemies, testing their strategic skills and adaptation in every round.

December 25 – A glimpse of the future comes with the introduction of the Challenge Mode in a "coming soon" state. Challenge Mode will bring infinite waves of increasingly difficult enemies, offering players an ever-growing test of endurance. The mode will push your hero-building skills to the limit, ensuring that no two runs are alike. (Please note that while the UI is currently in Japanese, an English version is in the works.)

December 25 to December 31 – Two New Avatar Skins and a Christmas Lobby Design to celebrate the holiday season! Two festive avatar skins will be added: Mandragora and Reindeer, available for a limited time. The lobby screen will also be transformed with a Christmas-themed design, bringing the holiday spirit to ShapeHero Factory. These seasonal updates will give players a festive and fun way to customize their experience.

