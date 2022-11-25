Sharon Tal Yguado Announces Her New Game Studio Astrid Entertainment

Sharon Tal Yguado announced this week that she is now leading a brand new video game studio as Astrid Entertainment has launched. Having previously worked at Amazon Studios and Fox Network Group, her goal with the new studio is to bring together accomplished worldbuilders and game developers to "craft fantastical living worlds that inspire positive, community play and are poised to grow into large universes across different mediums." Astrid Entertainment recently scored a high seven-figure pre-seed investment, which included funding from NetEase Games, Stardom, and Tower 26. For those of you looking to join the studio, they are currently posting jobs on both their main website and LinkedIn. We have more info about it below, along with a quote from Sharon about the launch.

"Astrid is building its first fantastical interactive world, grounded in rich lore, environmental worldbuilding, and system design to encourage the emergence of multiplayer stories. Players will evolve worlds differently based on their actions and choices. They will get to explore the world, go on adventures, meet its fascinating characters, learn new skills, collect and share resources, all whilst building new bonds that grow and evolve over time. Astrid is currently hiring on a remote work basis and looking for people who share its vision and want to do things a little differently. Break silos, huddle, collaborate, push boundaries and, most importantly, have fun! We care deeply about equality and are committed to building a respectful, collaborative and inclusive culture."

"I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them. We are seeing a new generation that wants something different. They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories. I am incredibly lucky to have found and partnered with like-minded visionary game developers who are already pushing boundaries in this medium. We can't wait to announce our incredibly talented gaming leadership team. Soon!" Says Sharon Tal Yguado, CEO, Astrid Entertainment.