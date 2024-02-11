Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Martynas Cibulis, Untold Tales

Shipping Nightmares Commence In Ready, Steady, Ship!

Untold Tales has released a free demo for the game Ready, Steady, Ship!, as the full version will be out sometime in Q1 2024.

Challenge yourself with logistic puzzles solo or in co-op mode in the new game.

'Ready, Steady, Ship!' offers complex conveyor belt systems and quirky tools.

Play with friends in local co-op on consoles or through Steam's Remote Play.

Indie game developer Martynas Cibulis and publisher Untold Tales confirmed their new co-op game Ready, Steady, Ship! is coming out in Q1 2024. The game is basically a logistics nightmare as you run a shipping company run by two people: you and a partner. You'll work your magic with a series of conveyor belts that you must plan out accordingly to get the right combo and be efficient. But if you can't make it work, you'll need to start all over again. The team released a free demo for you to check out on the Steam page, along with the latest trailer above, as we now wait to see when they'll publish it.

Ready, Steady, Ship!

While Ready, Steady, Ship! is best played in 2 players co-op with a friend, an entire single-player campaign with stages tweaked or totally redesigned to be completed on your own is also included. The demo gives players access to 9 stages from the single-player campaign and nine stages from the co-op campaign.

Multiple Tools, Various Solutions: As you progress you'll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles. Forklifts, cranes, springboard conveyor belts, packing foam dispensers, the list goes on and on.

As you progress you'll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles. Forklifts, cranes, springboard conveyor belts, packing foam dispensers, the list goes on and on. The Factory Keeps Getting Weirder: From acid pools, space vacuums to rooftop gaps to clear, or just outright chaos on the floor. As you progress, the factory will throw tougher challenges at you with more complex conveyor belt builds.

From acid pools, space vacuums to rooftop gaps to clear, or just outright chaos on the floor. As you progress, the factory will throw tougher challenges at you with more complex conveyor belt builds. 2 Player Couch Co-op Delight: Grab a buddy and get this line moving double time! NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op on consoles only and Steam Remote Play Together via PC. There is no dedicated online multiplayer mode. The game also has a dedicated single-player campaign.

Grab a buddy and get this line moving double time! NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op on consoles only and Steam Remote Play Together via PC. There is no dedicated online multiplayer mode. The game also has a dedicated single-player campaign. Easy and Responsive Controls: Ready, Steady, Ship! is built around responsive yet simple controls, so almost anyone can quickly and easily join the fun.

