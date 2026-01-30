Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: charlotte, SimRacing Expo

SimRacing Expo Reveals First Plans For May Event

Organizers for the SimRacing Expo 2026 have revealed some of their early plans as the event will take place this May in Charlotte

Organizers behind SimRacing Expo 2026 have revealed some early details for the event, which is set to take place this May. This event is being billed as "the biggest expo ever" for esports simulation racing as they will have games, gear, and various representatives on hand in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 22-24. Some of the confirmed attendees who will show off playtests and their latest products include Asetek SimSports, eNASCAR, Fanatec, Giants Software, iRacing, and Thrustmaster. We have more info from the announcement today, as tickets are currently on sale.

SimRacing Expo 2026

The SimRacing Expo has grown into the world's largest consumer and trade show dedicated to virtual motorsport, uniting fans, developers, and hardware innovators under one roof. Over 11 years, the event has evolved into a global meeting point for the entire SimRacing industry, with over 24,000 visitors attending its 2025 Dortmund expo. In 2026, the SimRacing Expo comes to North America for the first time, featuring industry-leading exhibitors and a multi-day stage show filled with activities, reveals and announcements. Visitors will:

Test the latest SimRacing hardware and software.

Experience professional-grade racing simulators and setups.

Discover legendary race cars up close.

Meet real-world racing drivers and teams.

Connect with top SimRacing content creators and the global community.

Visitors can also enjoy special access to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Motor Speedway via the Golden Ticket, available now. This limited ticket offers a full weekend at the expo, entry to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on a chosen day, plus a pre-race Track Pass combined with Turn 4 seating for the iconic Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24. Golden Tickets are strictly limited to 500.

"We're thrilled to offer our attendees such a comprehensive motorsport package – from top-tier exhibitors, to a multi-day stage show and the chance to see the Coca-Cola 600. And the surprises aren't over. We'll announce more attendees and experiences in the coming months," said Michael Wamser, CEO of SimRacing Expo organizers, South West Vision USA.

