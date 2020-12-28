SINoALICE Gets A New Character Class For Six-Month Anniversary

Square Enix and Pokelabo Inc. revealed a new character class has been added to SINoALICE for the six-month anniversary. The new class being added to the game is called International, and it begins with an Alice version and a Princess Kaguya version. These two characters will be featured in the STEP grimoire World Trajectory, where you are guaranteed at least one SR summon when you reach Step 5. Each class is also accompanied by a new character story which will help expand the lore of the game. You can read more about the class below along with special events being held in the game for the anniversary.

New character class "International" features Alice/International and Princess Kaguya/International, available now through January 15, 2021, while limited-time missions and rewards extend into the new year. After maintenance on 2020/12/28 (UTC), a free daily x11 grimoire will be available as part of SINoALICE Global's anniversary celebrations. Each time players summon from this grimoire, they'll have a chance to enter a drawing for fantastic, real prizes. In celebration of the 6-month anniversary, returning players will benefit from double the login bonus rewards during the special Comeback Promotion. Players who qualify for this special promotion are those who haven't logged into the game for 30 days or more. Log in for five days to receive 300 twilight crystals worth one x11 grimoire summon. Earn up to 780 twilight crystals from the login bonus and by completing special missions. Plus, enjoy a Purification Sweep campaign where players can earn up to 220 twilight crystals based off the total amount of nightmares purified in the Library. That's a max total of 1,000 twilight crystals! Day 1: Twilight Crystal x100 Day 2: Purification Ticket x2 Day 3: Dragon Shackle x2 Day 4: Purification Ticket x2 Day 5: Twilight Crystal x200