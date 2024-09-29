Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Slay The Princess

Slay The Princess – The Pristine Cut Arrives In Late October

Slay The Princess - The Pristine Cut will be released both digitally and physically as a Collector's Edition for consoles in October

Article Summary Slay The Princess - The Pristine Cut launches digitally and as a Collector's Edition on October 24.

The Collector's Edition includes a statue, standee, keychain, enamel pin, and more.

This version has new chapters, expanded routes, and a new ending with over 35% more content.

Features new illustrations, 2,500 new lines of dialogue, and a gallery to track progress.

Indie game developer Black Tabby Games and publisher Serenity Forge have revealed that Slay The Princess – The Pristine Cut will arrive in about a month. The digital version of the game will come with the base game and all of the content released so far, along with a number of new additions to the story for you to explore. Meanwhile, a Collector's Edition will also be released for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, which will include a copy of the game, a 7" Princess Statue, a Swinging Arm Action Acrylic Standee, a Black & White Optical Illusion Keychain, a Reflective Mirror Lenticular, a Severed Arm Enamel Pin, a Metal Bookmark, a Mirror Sticker Sheet, and a download card for the Soundtrack, all inside a special Collector's Edition box. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be out on October 24 for all three major consoles.

Slay The Princess – The Pristine Cut

You're on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You're here to slay her. If you don't, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She'll charm, and she'll lie, and she'll promise you the world, and if you let her, she'll kill you a dozen times over. You can't let that happen. Don't forget, the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. You're not going to listen to him, are you? We're supposed to save princesses, not slay them. Yes, prepare yourself for an expanded journey filled with new perils, difficult choices, and unforgettable encounters. Will you stay on the path to slay the Princess, or will the new chapters alter your fate? (That said, while I wish free will wasn't a thing here, I cannot emphasize this enough: you have to slay her. Please.)

3 brand new chapters replete with mysteries — and consequences.

replete with mysteries — and consequences. Never before seen Princesses who will all murder you without a second thought.

who will all murder you without a second thought. Expansions to familiar routes. The Den, The Apotheosis, and The Fury each have more than doubled in length.

The Den, The Apotheosis, and The Fury each have more than doubled in length. Over 35% more content overall — and all of it filled with great opportunities to listen to me and do your job.

— and all of it filled with great opportunities to listen to me and do your job. A new ending. And hopefully one that saves the world rather than damns it.

And hopefully one that saves the world rather than damns it. Track your progress: Cherish your memories, relive your exploits, and uncover deeply hidden secrets with the new gallery feature.

Cherish your memories, relive your exploits, and uncover deeply hidden secrets with the new gallery feature. Over 1,200 new hand-penciled frames hand illustrated by Abby Howard.

hand illustrated by Abby Howard. Over 2,500 new lines of dialogue fully voiced by the impeccable Jonathan Sims and Nichole Goodnight.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!