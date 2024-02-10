Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monomi Park, Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 Has Received New Gadget Update

Slime Rancher 2 has a brand new update out right now, giving you more gadgets and items to play with, as well as new places to explore.

Update adds new interactions and themed settings with slimes.

Building system in Slime Rancher 2 overhauled for better experience.

Discover 36 new gadgets and areas in Rainbow Island's latest update.

Indie game developer and publisher Monomi Park released a brand new update for Slime Rancher 2 this week with the New Gadget Update. Technically called Version 0.4.0, because the game is still sitting in Early Access for PC and Xbox, this adds exactly what you think it does. You're getting a new array of items and constructs to help you farm all kinds of different slime and harvest them for what you need the most, as well as adding new areas for you to check out. We have the finer details of what you can expect as the update is officially live for you to download.

Slime Rancher 2 – Gadgets My Way Update

Expanded Interaction with Slimes : The 'Gadgets My Way' update introduces imaginative and lively interactions with slimes. Imagine your slimes lounging on the beach, getting thrilled in homemade pinball machines, or playfully bouncing through fields of colorful pinwheels. This update offers a wide array of thematic settings – from serene to playful – allowing players to create memorable experiences with their slimes on Rainbow Island.

: The 'Gadgets My Way' update introduces imaginative and lively interactions with slimes. Imagine your slimes lounging on the beach, getting thrilled in homemade pinball machines, or playfully bouncing through fields of colorful pinwheels. This update offers a wide array of thematic settings – from serene to playful – allowing players to create memorable experiences with their slimes on Rainbow Island. Comprehensive Building System Overhaul : Experience a transformative building system in Slime Rancher 2 with the latest update. Key features include a streamlined Gadget mode HUD, offering a more intuitive building experience, and an innovative collection review system integrated into the updated Slimepedia. This update not only enhances the ease of constructing your dream ranch but also enriches the process of discovering and cataloging your unique slime and gadget collections.

: Experience a transformative building system in Slime Rancher 2 with the latest update. Key features include a streamlined Gadget mode HUD, offering a more intuitive building experience, and an innovative collection review system integrated into the updated Slimepedia. This update not only enhances the ease of constructing your dream ranch but also enriches the process of discovering and cataloging your unique slime and gadget collections. More Gadget Content and Exploration: Dive into a world of discovery with 36 new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. The update invites players to uncover secret treasure pods, unveiling gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game. Explore new areas, unveil mysteries, and enrich your ranching experience with these exciting additions.

