Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Merge Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR

Smalland VR Announced For Spring 2024 Release

Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment both confirmed that Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR will be released later this Spring.

Article Summary Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR set for Spring 2024 release by Merge Games.

Immersive VR adventure as tiny Smallfolk in a world absent of humans.

Engage in building, crafting, and taming creatures in a giant-sized landscape.

Explore ancient relics and varied ecosystems from sandy beaches to dense caverns.

Merge Games confirmed this week they would be releasing Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR, bringing the game to a virtual reality environment. Working with publisher Maximum Entertainment, the game will throw you into the tiniest world of adventurers as you are smaller than the insects around you. Essentially, you are living in a world where regular-sized humans have vanished, and all that remains are the tiniest versions who live among the wildlife, trying to make a home for themselves in dangerous territory. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for the team to give us an official release date.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR

From the world of Smalland: Survive the Wilds, immerse yourself into a new epic single-player adventure as a Smallfolk in a gigantic world. After centuries of living underground, the Smallfolk emerge from their burrows to reclaim the Overland now that the giants have gone. Explore, scavenge, craft, and build as you fight to gain a foothold in this hostile new world.

BUILD: Scavenge or refine resources to construct encampments with multiple material tiers, from wood to stone. Build your own permanent structure safely at the top of your very own Great Tree.

Scavenge or refine resources to construct encampments with multiple material tiers, from wood to stone. Build your own permanent structure safely at the top of your very own Great Tree. CRAFT: Pick up your builder's hammer at the workbench and craft the various weapons, armor sets, and tools that'll aid your survival in this vast, dangerous world.

Pick up your builder's hammer at the workbench and craft the various weapons, armor sets, and tools that'll aid your survival in this vast, dangerous world. CONQUER: Experience a world ruled by giant insects, arachnids, and more. Some take kindly to strange beings in their territory; others do not. Tame and customize creatures to join your stable and take arms against enemies – this world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer.

Experience a world ruled by giant insects, arachnids, and more. Some take kindly to strange beings in their territory; others do not. Tame and customize creatures to join your stable and take arms against enemies – this world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer. EXPLORE: Adventure through a land forgotten by time, with ancient relics from a long-forgotten era. Traverse stone sewers, sandy beaches, winding tunnels, and dense caverns as you explore the land of the giants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!