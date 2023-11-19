Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior Shows New Features In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, as the team at Rebellion show off some of the game's features.

Article Summary Rebellion unveils new Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior trailer with novel game features.

Experience gripping WWII campaign & combat with immersive VR gunplay.

Introducing Sniper Hunt and Last Stand modes for intense sniper battles and survival.

Supports ProTubeVR and bHaptics for a lifelike shooting experience in VR.

Rebellion Developments have released a new trailer for Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior this past week, showing off more of the game's features. This latest video, which you can see down below, gives you a chance to check out some of the cool mechanics behind the gunplay, which will allow you to aim down the sights of your rifle with your own hands. You'll also be able to become either a master marksman or duel-wielder for weapons to get in some close-quarter fights. You also get to see two new game modes: Sniper Hunt and Last Stand. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on November 30 for Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro.

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior

In Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, you play as "the Partisan," a former Italian resistance soldier reliving his memories of banishing the Nazi forces from his homeland. The game features a full story-driven campaign in which you uncover Nazi "wonder weapons" that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans. In addition to the campaign, players can hop into two additional game modes: Sniper Hunt and Last Stand. Sniper Hunt is an intense game of cat and mouse that pits you against expert Nazi snipers. Take out a patrol of enemy soldiers to lure out the sniper before relocating, collecting ammo, and getting ready to face the next opponent. Last Stand sees you digging in against waves of enemies. Think fast and act faster to gather weapons and ammunition and set traps before fighting to survive against the oncoming forces. The immersion offered by virtual reality helps to greatly enhance the gunplay and handling in all game modes. Hold your sniper rifle with both hands, bring the scope to your eye, and hold your breath as you prepare to take the perfect shot.

Riveting Campaign with Hyper immersive gunplay.

Sniper Hunt pits you against expert Nazi sharpshooters.

Hold the line in Last Stand against ever-increasing waves of enemies.

Authentic World War II weaponry.

Experience the brutality of X-Ray Kill Cam in VR.

Wide range of difficulty, comfort, and control options, including sitting/standing.

Feel those bullets hit with ProTubeVR and bHaptics support.

