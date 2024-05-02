Posted in: Figures, Games, Miniatures, Tabletop | Tagged: felicia day, FeliciaDay3D, Thangs.com

FeliciaDay3D Launches Thangs.com Shop With Figures

Want a couple of characters and items from The Guild to add to your game? FeliciaDay3D has new 3D-printed items for you to buy.

Felicia Day has partnered with Thangs.com to launch a new shop called FeliciaDay3D, bringing some specific designs to be printed for your home game. Now you can have Codex and Vork in your home TTRPG game as both characters have been set up for you to have 3D printed, as well as a few different objects picked out by Day to have as part of the shop. But the system is done through memberships, which we have the details for you below. It is actually pretty fun to see both of these characters come to life in a system where you can buy them as somewhat official models from the web series.

FeliciaDay3D

With FeliciaDay3D, Thangs.com aspires to foster a global community where individuals can share their passion for 3D printing with friends and family, celebrate geek culture, and support artists who are working in 3D Printing and Design.

Tier 1: FeliciaDay3D's Supporter Tier: For $10 USD per month, members are able to access a number of exclusive specially-curated 3D models, with new drops each month in three categories: Cosplay/Jewelry, Tabletop Gaming, and Kids/Toys. All of the May 2024 3D models are developed with Felicia Day and meticulously sculpted and designed by talented Thangs community artists, Moonlight Minis, Kaizen3DPrints, and Mimetics3D.

Additionally, all FeliciaDay3D files are able to be purchased individually following their release window of exclusivity for members.

"This is the first substantial collaborative creative venture I've done since leaving my company Geek and Sundry," said Felicia Day. "It's always been one of my greatest joys to figure out how to be creative in new areas by diving into them head-first. This project is no exception and I cannot wait for people to get inspired and explore the wonderfully-creative and limitless world of 3D printing."

"At Thangs.com, we firmly believe that 3D printing is not just a hobby—it's an art form that lets individuals bring their ideas to life", said Paul Powers, Co-Founder and CEO of Thangs.com. "This collaboration marks a significant addition to the realm of geek culture, digital sculpting, 3D Printed textile fabrication, and innovative 3D Printed toys to bring joy to family and friends."

