Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers Of Pagonia Reveals More Content Coming In Early Access

Envision Entertainment revealed more details about the content coming to Pioneers Of Pagonia while the game sits in Early Access.

Article Summary Pioneers Of Pagonia introduces Shared Co-Op mode for up to four players in Early Access.

Updates include procedurally generated maps and adaptable difficulty levels for all players.

Regular content additions and quality improvements are shaped by community feedback.

Future updates will feature a mining update, improved combat, magic elements, and mod support.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment revealed some of the new additions coming to Pioneers Of Pagonia while the game is on Steam in Early Access. The team revealed that the game now has a Shared Co-Op mode, where up to four players can join in on making your town together and helping provide better options in this city builder. That is, if you can work together as a team. The two also provided a slight roadmap of the content updates and new features planned for the future, which we have for you below.

Pioneers Of Pagonia – Co-Op & Updates

The highlight of the brand new Shared Co-op mode is that all players play the same faction to explore the island together and build up their settlement with branching production chains and thousands of units. Fellow players can simply be invited via Steam or can join a session that has already been running for some time. Thanks to the extensive map generator with procedurally generated maps, the level of difficulty can be individually adapted to each player group and mood. From peaceful pioneer work for a relaxed session, which is also perfect for a game with younger children, a medium level of difficulty among friends to an extreme challenge for experienced strategy players. If you have to leave a session prematurely, you will automatically receive a save game to continue the game at this point with the same group or other pioneers.

As part of Early Access, further game content is added at regular intervals in addition to the constant Quality of Life updates, which are often based on and implement community requests. The Shared Co-op mode will be followed by three major updates this year, including the mining update with new resources, monuments and the improved combat system. New units and enemies as well as mod support, additional buildings and decorations await players in the Magic Update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!