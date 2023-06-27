Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Little To The Left, Max Inferno, Secret Mode

A Little To The Left Releases New Cupboards & Drawers DLC

Need some new puzzles to challenge your life? A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers is now available as paid DLC today.

Indie game developer Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode have a new DLC for A Little To The Left, as players can get more Cupboards & Drawers. Those who already know about this game have been drawn to its various puzzles, all inspired by the life of cleaning up after a cat who has a habit of messing things up and breaking objects around the house. Now the duo behind the game is coming after your habits of throwing things into a drawer and never organizing them, with a mess left hidden until the day comes you suddenly need something. Oh, if only life were built like a backpack in an RPG. This new DLC gives you a new series of challenges with multiple ways to solve the puzzles they have left for you, as you arrange objects in various ways to please your OCD. We have more info ont he DLC below, along with a brand new trailer, as you can pick it up for $6 via Steam right now.

"A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers has players sorting through multi-layered levels, with multiple drawers and secret compartments galore. From cleaning products and craft knives to dice and D-batteries, players will arrange and align hundreds of objects in A Little to the Left's most elaborate puzzles yet. Sort, stack, and organize household objects into particular arrangements. Prepare to clean out the cabinets and secret compartments of the home with even more charming illustrations, surprising scenarios, and 25 delightful new Cupboards & Drawers themed puzzles to discover.

25 new puzzles: a mixture of Cupboards & Drawers themed levels and traditional organization levels

Puzzles nested within puzzles

New functionality: multiple steps to organizing within a single level

Secret compartments

Multiple drawers that are opened/closed within a level, requiring players to move objects between them

