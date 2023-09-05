Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heart Machine, Solar Ash

Solar Ash Is Coming To Xbox & Nintendo Switch Next Week

Annapurna Interactive confirmed that two more platforms will get Solar Ash as the game comes out next week on Switch and Xbox.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine confirmed this week they are going to release Solar Ash for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out since last December for PC via Steam, and players have been eating up this gravity-bending action-platformer, in which you play a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses through dangerous biomes that are loosely connected, trying to save her planet from falling prey to the never-ending hunger of The Ultravoid. Now, Switch and Xbox players will have a chance to experience the game as you'll be getting a proper port. As far as we can tell, this will be a complete version of the PC release, with all the updates and content added since launch included. Enjoy the latest trailer below, showing off how the game will play on both platforms, as the game will be released on September 14.

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger. Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answer to these questions, and more, awaits you in the Ultravoid."

